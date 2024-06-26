Having WiFi Troubles? This Common Household Appliance May Be To Blame

courtneyk via Getty Images

According to Forbes, around a quarter of us work from home regulalrlyh and for that, we need consistently good WiFi speeds and reliable internet for our work, meetings, and availability on Slack.

However, it isn’t always that simple. In fact, I’d argue that if you haven’t found yourself aimlessly arguing with your router at least once, you haven’t hit the final boss of working from home.

Advertisement

That being said, before you call your provider to complain, Trevor Cooke, the privacy expert at Earthweb, has outlined four things that may be holding your WiFi back.

The surprising things that could be slowing your WiFi down

Microwaves

I know! I know!!!

Cooke said: “Microwave ovens operate on the same 2.4 GHz frequency as many WiFi networks. When in use, they can cause significant interference, leading to slower speeds or temporary disconnections.”

Cooke recommends that the router is placed away from the kitchen and any microwaves. He also advised that if your router supports it, the 5 GHz band is less prone to microwave interference.

Bluetooth devices

Cooke said that Bluetooth devices, such as wireless headphones, speakers, and keyboards, also use the 2.4 GHz frequency, potentially causing WiFi signal disruption.

Advertisement

To address this, limit the use of Bluetooth devices near your router or switch to the 5 GHz band for your WiFi network if possible.

Thick walls

Unfortunately, the structure of your home can significantly impact WiFi performance.

Cooke said: “Thick walls, especially those made of concrete or brick, can obstruct and weaken WiFi signals. ”

He recommends using WiFi extenders or mesh networkers to boost the signal in homes with thick walls.

Electronic devices

Other electronic devices, such as baby monitors, can interfere with WiFi signals by creating radio frequency interference.

Investing in newer electronic devices designed to minimise interference with WiFi signals can help to improve your connection.