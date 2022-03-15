Life

Hay Fever Season Is Here. Here's What We Swear By For Our Symptoms

Banish the sneezing and itching with these hay fever best buys – FYI, they're all sufferer-approved.

Noticed the corners of your eyes have been a little scratchy these past few days? Had an itchy nose or been sneezing a little? We’re sorry to break it to you but the pollen count is up and it’s officially hay fever season.

While peak hay fever season isn’t until the start of May, symptoms can begin as early as the start of March, leaving those of us with seasonal allergies reaching for the tissues from the very start of spring.

Hay fever is unfortunately super common, with the annoying condition affecting one in five people. Coping with the watery eyes, sneezing, and nasal congestion can be annoying at best and downright debilitating at its worst – it can seem like there’s nothing you can do to beat the pollen count.

Want some good news? Hay fever might not be curable but with a few tips and some smart buys you can make it more manageable. We’ve rounded up the products we swear by so you can give your allergies a run for their money.

Amazon
These antihistamine allergy relief tablets
The true OG. These maximum strength antihistamines offer up to 24 hour relief from hayfever symptoms, putting a stop to sneezing, itching, and watery and sore eyes.
Get Piriteze Antihistamine Allergy Relief Tablets for £7 (was £9.99)
Amazon
This nasal spray (that smells like flowers but actually works)
For hay fever symptoms, nasal sprays can be a real godsend. My doctor actually recommended this to me instead of tablets – a spritz or two up each nostril quickly soothes itchiness, reduces congestion and sneezing, and puts a stop to watery eyes.
Get Beconase Hayfever Relief Nasal Spray 8-in-1 for £5.99 (was £6.99)
Amazon
These itch-reducing eye drops
For reducing hay fever-induced eye redness and soreness, these hydrating eye drops are a real winner.
Get Optrex Hay Fever Relief Eye Drops for £4.75
Amazon
This calming eye mist
Not a fan of eye drops? To soothe and refresh itchy, irritated eyes, give this innovative eye mist a try instead. Simply spritz on to closed eyelids for instant relief.
Get Optrex ActiMist Soothing and Protecting Eye Drops Spray for £8.49 (was £15.99)
Amazon
This Alexa-enabled air purifier
Unfortunately pollen can make its way into your home – on your washing, shoes, clothes, hair, and skin, as well as through open windows – meaning it can be difficult to get relief from your symptoms, even indoors. That’s where an air purifier can come in, filtering pollen (and other allergens) out of the air in your home.
Get the Levoit Air Purifier for £186.99 (was £219.99)
Amazon
Cleanse your face with these handy hayfever wipes
Pollen can stick to your face making hay fever symptoms worse – which is where these handy wipes come in. Infused with 99% pure water, these dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested wipes quickly remove pollen from your skin, including around your nose and eyes. For tackling pollen on the go, honestly, they’re life changing.
Get 12 packs of Kleenex Allergy Waterfresh Tissues for £12 from Amazon
Amazon
These gentle eyelid wipes
While hay fever wipes are great, they aren’t suitable for use on the eyelids or near the waterline, whereas these individually sealed sterile wipes can be used to safely remove pollen (and debris) from your lid and lashes. (I have these at home and they’re a great buy – the formula is super sensitive and designed with eyes in mind.)
Get The Eye Doctor Eyelid Wipes for £5.11 (was £5.99)
Amazon
This hydrating eye roller
For when your eyes are feeling a little sensitive after a day of rubbing them, this sensitive eye gel can be a great way to reduce puffiness and revitalise skin.
Get Simple Kind To Eyes Eye Roll On for £3.45 (was £5.49)
Amazon
This soothing chamomile tea
Chamomile acts as an antioxidant and a natural antihistamine, reducing inflammation, so if your throat and nose are feeling itchy, brewing a cup could help make you feel better. Instead of an overly processed chamomile tea, opt for one made from whole flowers like this one.
Get Teapigs Chamomile Tea Made With Whole Flowers for £11.40 (was £11.99)
Amazon
These cooling cryro sticks
These cryo sticks are a great tool for reducing allergy-related puffiness, particularly under and around the eyes. Made from stainless steel and filled with a non-toxic cooling gel, for best results pop in the freezer two hours before you want to use them.
Get Pfefe Cryo Sticks for £23.99 (was £24.99)
This pollen barrier balm
Amazon
This drug-free balm traps pollen (as well as dust and pet-related allergens), making it a great drug-free hay fever preventer. A little of this natural, organic formula goes a long way – simply dot around the edge of each nostril to block pollen from entering your nose. (I have this myself and it’s one of my favourite hay fever go-tos.)
Get HeyMax Lavender Pollen Barrier Balm for £6.65
Amazon
This unpasturised honey
You’d think honey would make your hay fever worse, wouldn’t you? But there are a lot of anecdotal studies that suggest that eating raw honey can actually reduce your symptoms by desensitising you to pollen (FYI, there isn’t any solid scientific evidence but it's worth a try, right?)
Get Black Bee Honey British Spring Honey for £5.52 (was £6.95) from Amazon
Amazon
This cold eye compress
This reusable cold eye compress has smart self-cooling fabric that keeps it fresh for longer, and is an effective option for soothing itchy, inflamed, and puffy eyes. On days where it feels like your eyes are swollen and sore, this cooling mask, which comes with a removable and washable cover, is a total godsend.
Get The Eye Doctor Allergy & Hayfever Cold Eye Compress for £7.49 (was £8.99)
