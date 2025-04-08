7 Hay Fever Symptoms That Could Actually Be Signs Of Covid

Towfiqu barbhuiya via Unsplash

If you’ve got hay fever, you may well be in for a rough ride this spring – pollen count is high, or very high, in much of the country at the moment, the Met Office reports.

It might start with an itch in the nose or the back of the throat; hours later, you’re left watery-eyed and hoarse from sneezing.

But Dr Rupa Parmar, GP and medical director of Midland Health, said the signs we associate with the common allergy can sometimes be an indicator of Covid.

“It’s still important to be aware of the symptoms of Covid,” she told us.

“Although we are no longer in a pandemic, catching the virus is still possible, and we should do our best to avoid spreading it. You can do this by knowing the symptoms, testing, and avoiding contact with others if you have Covid.”

How can I tell normal hay fever from Covid?

Dr Parmar compared how the conditions affect seven symptoms:

1. Fatigue

Hay fever: “Fatigue from hay fever can make you feel overtired and causes brain fog. It’s not usually severe but can be frustrating to manage.”

Covid: This is “more extreme and has symptoms like tiredness, irritability, and slow reflexes. It also lasts longer than fatigue caused by allergies, sometimes for multiple weeks after contracting the illness”.

2. Congestion

Hay fever: “Congestion with itchy eyes and sneezing are symptoms of hay fever.”

Covid: “The congested feeling usually comes with a loss of smell or taste.”

3. Coughing

Hay fever: “Usually, a cough caused by hay fever occurs intermittently and is a reaction to postnasal drip.”

Covid: “A persistent dry and chesty cough is much more likely to be a symptom of Covid.”

4. Fever

Hay fever: “Even though it’s called hay fever, it does not actually cause a fever.”

Covid: “Common signs of Covid include having chills or a high temperature.”

5. Aches and pains

Hay fever: “Shouldn’t cause your body to ache, though you may experience a headache caused by a stuffy nose.”

Covid: “At the start of a Covid infection, it’s common to have headaches or body aches that feel sore to the touch.”

6. Sore throat

Hay fever: “If your sore throat is a hay fever symptom, it will feel itchy and dry.”

Covid: “A sore throat from Covid generally feels more like a lump. It can also lead to neck pain and swollen lymph nodes.”

7. Worsening symptoms

Hay fever: “It is unlikely that your symptoms will worsen.”

Covid: “If you usually suffer from allergy symptoms but they feel much worse than usual, it’s a good idea to test for Covid.”

“If you have allergies, it’s essential to understand what’s normal for you,” the doctor continued.