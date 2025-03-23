Health Experts Have A Warning About Your Protein-Packed Snacks

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Protein seems to be everywhere lately. When you think of protein-rich foods, waffles, biscuits and crisps probably don’t come to mind — but, a number of protein-enriched snack foods like these have risen in popularity, and people are embracing them to increase their protein intake.

Seventy one percent of Americans say they’re trying to eat more protein (up from 59% in 2022), according to the International Food Information Council’s 2024 Food and Health Survey.

“I definitely believe that people have become protein-obsessed over the past decade,” Michael Reavis Jr., a clinical dietitian at the University of Maryland Medical Center, told HuffPost. “I think this comes from a generally good place. That being, consistent protein intake has a ton of benefits.”

Danielle Davis, a sub-specialty dietitian at NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue, told HuffPost that she believes people are generally more interested in nutrition and wellness lately, and that’s led them to consider their protein intake.

“Culturally, as humans, we are constantly looking for the brass ring, the one thing that will help us attain the next thing, and it right now seems to be protein,” she said.

Protein is one of the three essential macronutrients, along with fat and carbs, that your body needs to function properly. But are packaged foods with protein added the best source of the nutrient? Dietitians explain what you should know.

How much protein do you need?

Many products with added protein can contain as much as 20 grams per serving, “allowing intake to add up quickly,” Reavis said.

The average adult needs about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight every day. To get an idea of your protein needs, divide your body weight in pounds by 2.2 (to convert it to kilograms), and then multiply it by 0.8. A 150-pound person needs about 55 grams of protein a day, for example.

However, that varies depending on your activity level, age, fitness goals, medical conditions, and whether you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.

You can also use the US Department of Agriculture’s Dietary Reference Intakes calculator, which takes some of these factors into account and offers protein recommendations.

Most Americans actually meet or exceed their protein needs, said Bonnie Jortberg, a registered dietitian and associate professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “So, it isn’t like you have to fortify your foods with protein in order for the average American to get enough protein.”

Actively increasing your protein could cause you to take in too much, potentially leading to side effects. Your kidneys process protein, and too much could increase your risk for kidney stones. It may also cause digestive problems, like bloating and constipation. In addition, Jortberg said, many protein-rich foods, like red meat, are also high in saturated fat, which may not be good for your heart.

Todd Maughan via Getty Images Highly processed foods with protein added are often low-density, meaning they take up less space in your stomach and may encourage you to overeat.

Protein has many health benefits, but is all protein created equal?

Protein is known as the “building blocks” for bones and muscles, said Diana Guevara, a registered dietitian and community health education specialist at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. It also helps provide your body with many other nutrients, including B vitamins, iron, magnesium and zinc.

“Protein plays vital roles in everything from muscles to hormones, enzymes to skin, vital organs, and so much more,” Reavis said.

It’s also essential for healthy aging, as it helps preserve lean muscle tissue, offers physical and mental health benefits, and reduces the risk of chronic disease, he added.

But it’s crucial to consume a balance of protein, carbs and fats — rather than focus solely on protein, Reavis emphasised. “All macronutrients provide calories, and therefore can be utilised for energy, but protein’s primary role is not to serve as an energy source.”

But when it comes to highly processed foods with protein added, such as waffles, cookies, bread, cereal and protein bars, Reavis noted that they’re low-density, meaning they take up less space in your stomach and may encourage you to overeat. They’re also not designed to meet all of your nutritional needs.

Reavis said he often counsels young athletes whose diets are made up of processed protein products. “While they may be meeting their protein needs, they’re often missing out on essential nutrients,” he said.

A 2024 study published in the journal Nutrients examined 4,325 processed foods in the Spanish Food Database, many of which were fortified with protein. Researchers classified 90.8% of the foods with protein claims as “less healthy”; many of them were high in fat, sugar and sodium.

Many packaged foods with protein added are considered ultra-processed foods, Jortberg said. They often have a long ingredients list and may contain excess sugar and salt, as well as additives. Research published in 2024 linked ultra-processed foods to a number of health conditions, like heart disease and cancer.

“If you add 20 grams of protein to ice cream, it’s still ice cream,” Davis said. “That being said, I am not opposed to certain foods — for example, a protein bar for the ease and convenience, but it is always best to try to eat whole foods.”

Whole foods like nuts, seeds, whole grains and beans are solid examples of plant-based protein, she explained. Lean meats, eggs and low-fat dairy are other “outstanding sources of protein,” Jortberg added.

While highly processed protein sources do offer protein, they’re “not a true 1:1 replacement for whole foods,” which can offer B vitamins, iron, fiber and other vital nutrients, Reavis added.

Here’s what to look for in processed protein foods.

Dietitians recommend getting protein from whole foods — but they recognise packaged foods with protein can be convenient. If you consume them, consider what else is in the product, Guevara said, adding that it’s important to “look past the flashy marketing,” such as a high-protein label, and read the ingredients list and nutritional information.

“If the ingredients list is really long, and there’s a lot of words you don’t recognize or don’t know how to pronounce, that means that there’s a lot of processing, lots of added things,” Jortberg said. She suggested choosing items with the fewest number of ingredients.

Look for products that aren’t high in sodium, saturated fat or added sugar, as well, Davis said. Beyond protein, Jortberg said many of these items have little nutritional value.

Pay attention to the serving size, too, Guevara noted. “If the serving size is half a cookie or package, you will have to double those numbers if you plan to eat the whole cookie or package.”

Reavis recommended choosing products with protein sources derived from whey, soy, rice, pumpkin or protein isolates. If you have gut health problems, he suggested being cautious about products marketed as keto or low-sugar, as they may contain high amounts of sugar alcohols (such as erythritol, xylitol, sorbitol, maltitol, mannitol, lactitol, and isomalt), which can cause digestive discomfort.

Try to incorporate whole foods, too. For instance, pair a frozen protein waffle with fresh fruit or nut butter to create a balanced meal, Davis said.