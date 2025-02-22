Always Sick? It Could Be Due To This Very Common Bad Habit

I have a pretty bad habit I need to confess to: I love biting my nails. I am a nail-biter and even at my big age, I find it so comforting and satisfying. While I am also always washing my hands, I’m aware that this habit is... unsightly, to say the least.

I’m not alone, though. In fact, according to the experts at Psychology Today, around 20-30% of adults bite their nails.

Chronic nail biting is clinically known as onychophagia, which Psychology Today explains as “a pathological oral habit and grooming disorder characterised by chronic, seemingly uncontrollable nail-biting that is destructive to fingernails and the surrounding tissue”.

Um. Guilty.

The bad news doesn’t end there for us nail-nibblers. The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) warns on their website that nail biting can have seriously detrimental impacts on our health.

The health impacts of biting your nails

Health experts at UCLA explain: “No matter when the habit forms, it often begins as a coping mechanism in response to feeling nervous, bored, lonely or hungry. But it’s also commonly associated with emotional or psychological problems.”

These problems can include anxiety, separation anxiety and bed-wetting.

They add: “Pathological or severe, uncontrollable nail biting is the most common body-focused repetitive behaviour (BFRB). People with a BFRB disorder who bite their nails may also have other body-focused repetitive behaviours such as skin picking and hair pulling.”

Some of the health issues that can be caused by nail biting include:

Dental problems such as misalignment and chipped teeth

Fungal infections in the nail bed

Illness, as fingers pass bacteria to your mouth

Mouth issues, including jaw pain and soft tissue injuries

Skin infections

Tissue damage to fingers, nails and cuticles.

How to stop biting your nails

It’s not an easy habit to break but the medical experts at Web MD offer the following advice:

Cut them short. If there’s not enough nail to grab with your teeth, it won’t feel as satisfying when you give biting a try.

Coat them with a bad taste. There are special nail polishes with a bitter flavour you can paint on your nails. The terrible taste will make you think twice before chewing.

Splurge on manicures. Spending money and time at a nail salon will give you both good-looking nails and a reason to keep them that way.

Wear gloves. It may sound silly, but if you can’t get to your nails, you can’t bite them. If gloves won’t work for your daily schedule, you can look for stickers made to cover nails ― they can have the same effect.

Find your triggers. Notice how you feel or what you’re doing when you bite your nails. Once you know what kicks you into your nail biting drive, you can try to find other ways to cope.

Keep your hands or mouth busy. Find something to fiddle with ― a stress ball, a worry stone, or even a pen to click. Chew gum so your mouth has a job. Give your nail-biting energy another place to go.

Good luck!

Help and support: