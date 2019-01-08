Heathrow Flights Resume After Drone Sightings

Flights have resumed at Heathrow following reports of a drone sighting on Tuesday evening, an airport spokesman has said
The UK’s busiest airport had said it is working with the police after the device was spotted.
A Heathrow spokeman said: “We continue to work closely with the Met Police to respond to reports of drones at Heathrow.
“Based on standard operating procedures, working with Air Traffic Control and the Met Police, we have resumed departures out of Heathrow following a short suspension.
“We continue to monitor this situation and apologise to any passengers that were affected by this disruption.”
It follows the Christmas travel chaos caused by multiple drone sightings at Gatwick.
The alleged sighting came four days after both Heathrow and Gatwick airports reported they were investing millions of pounds in equipment to prevent future flight disruption.
Between December 19 and 21, Gatwick was repeatedly forced to close due to reported drone sightings, causing mass disruption to passengers, with about 1,000 flights affected.
The Army was brought in to help deal with the travel chaos and was not stood down until after Christmas.
The anti-drone equipment can detect and jam communications between a drone and its operator and was deployed on a roof at Gatwick.
The system, which is said to have a range of several miles, uses four radars to give 360-degree detection in order to identify and track targets.
