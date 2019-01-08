Heathrow Flights Resume After Drone Sightings

Flights have resumed at Heathrow following reports of a drone sighting on Tuesday evening, an airport spokesman has said

The UK’s busiest airport had said it is working with the police after the device was spotted.

A Heathrow spokeman said: “We continue to work closely with the Met Police to respond to reports of drones at Heathrow.

“Based on standard operating procedures, working with Air Traffic Control and the Met Police, we have resumed departures out of Heathrow following a short suspension.

“We continue to monitor this situation and apologise to any passengers that were affected by this disruption.”