A school is mourning an “inspirational” teacher who was heavily pregnant with a baby boy when she was killed in a collision with a Porsche.

Anna Kirsopp-Lewis and her unborn child died in the crash on the A36 near Warminster on Tuesday at lunchtime.

The 34-year-old media teacher at Frome College who was just weeks away from giving birth, had been driving a grey Peugeot when she collided with a black Porsche Cayenne.

She was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the Porsche, a 62-year-old man from the Bath area, was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

End of year celebrations at the college where Kirsopp-Lewis worked were cancelled, with students breaking up for the Christmas holiday on Thursday instead of Friday.

Principal Emma Reynolds wrote in a letter to students and parents: “This is clearly a really upsetting time for all of us and our thoughts are with her family.

“In the new year, staff and students will plan a celebration of Anna’s life and her work here at college.”

Sgt Andy Moreton said: “This is an extremely upsetting incident and our thoughts are very much with the family of the woman involved at this time.

“As part of our investigation to determine exactly what caused this collision, we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle immediately before.

“As well as this, we’d like anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area of the A36 near Warminster at around 1pm on Tuesday, to please get in touch immediately. You may have footage which could significantly help with our enquiries.”