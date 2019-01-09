‘Coronation Street’ star Helen Flanagan has launched a lingerie range for pregnant women and new mums that aims to combine comfort with a bit of glamour.

The 28-year-old, who is mum to Matilda, three, and Delilah, seven months, with her partner Scott Sinclair, has named the collection after her two daughters.

Mums and mums-to-be can shop the Delilah Ruby range and choose from three different collections, called “Matilda”, “Duchess” and “Dolly”.

Sharing her news on Instagram, Flanagan wrote: “My lingerie range is perfect for women during pregnancy, non wired and the most comfortable bra you will ever wear while still feeling glam.”