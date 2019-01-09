‘Coronation Street’ star Helen Flanagan has launched a lingerie range for pregnant women and new mums that aims to combine comfort with a bit of glamour.
The 28-year-old, who is mum to Matilda, three, and Delilah, seven months, with her partner Scott Sinclair, has named the collection after her two daughters.
Mums and mums-to-be can shop the Delilah Ruby range and choose from three different collections, called “Matilda”, “Duchess” and “Dolly”.
Sharing her news on Instagram, Flanagan wrote: “My lingerie range is perfect for women during pregnancy, non wired and the most comfortable bra you will ever wear while still feeling glam.”
The range is designed for mothers for easy breastfeeding and goes from a 34C- 40F after a demand for larger sizes – there are also knickers in sizes eight to 16.
The actress, who gave birth in June last year, posed for the collection herself when she was nine months pregnant. She’s also been open about breastfeeding in the past, sharing images of her feeding her daughters on social media.
Flanagan said she wanted the range to be affordable for women – the bras are £25 each and the knickers are all £12.
Shop the full collection here.