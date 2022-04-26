Helen and Richie pictured in 2016 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

TV personality Helen Skelton has announced that she and her husband Richie Myler have parted ways.

Helen shared the news on her Instagram story on Monday night, stating she was “very sad” to confirm her split from the professional rugby league star.

Advertisement

“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

The message was also followed by two broken-heart emojis.

Advertisement

Helen posted the above message on her Instagram story on Monday night Instagram/Helen Skelton

Helen – best known for presenting Blue Peter between 2008 and 2013 as well as Countryfile – tied the knot with Richie in 2013.

Two years after getting married, they relocated to France after he signed with the Catalans Dragons.

Advertisement

Helen and Richie returned to the UK in 2018, with the rugby star currently playing for Leeds Rhinos.

Their first child, Ernie, was born in June 2015, with a second son, Louis, following in April 2017.

Since then, the pair have also welcomed a daughter, Elsie, who was born in December 2021.

Richie and Helen at the British Academy Children's Awards in 202 Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

Hours before her announcement, Helen also reposted a quote about motherhood from the account The Mum Circle.

Advertisement

The quote read: “A mama is always full of emotions. Full of love. Full of anxiety and worries. Full of exhaustion and lack of energy. Full of mum guilt and doubt. Full of pride in her kids. Full of pure joy.