Helicopter Pilot Killed in Aldborough Crash Named

Police believe they have identified a pilot who died in a helicopter crash near Aldborough, Boroughbridge.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said that although formal identification is yet to take place, the deceased is “believed” to be Barry Dodd, Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire.

The force said: “Sadly, the pilot of the private aircraft following the helicopter near Aldborough was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Whilst we await formal identification, we believe he is Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Mr Barry Dodd CBE.”

The statement confirmed that Dodd’s family were being supported by specially trained officers, and requested their privacy “at this very sad time”.

There were no other passengers aboard.