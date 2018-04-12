How To Have A Hen Do That Won't Piss Everyone Off, Explained By Women Who've Been There

Don’t invite people you know won’t enjoy the atmosphere. Kimberley*, 31, from Manchester, who has been to 12 hen dos (and turned down invites to an equal number) says: “I’ve been on a hen do where everyone was constantly being reprimanded by a mother-in-law for being too drunk, and another where the best man’s wife, who nobody knew, came along and was an absolute nightmare. She didn’t like any of the food, didn’t want to talk to anyone – it was a shame as it dampened the whole thing and she was only invited out of politeness anyway! The best hen dos are ones where you feel super comfortable with most other people there.”

Don’t stress too much about every little detail. Determined not to disappoint the bride, many bridal parties go into full overdrive on the planning front. But this can lead to full-scale Whatsapp group wars. Emily says: “Over-planning something can kill it before it has happened and not everyone works the same way, so a plan for one, is a stress for another. The best hen I went on was lovely and calm and everyone just wanted a good time.”

Do let the natural organisers take the lead. If you know that organisation isn’t your maid of honour’s forte then don’t pressure her into being responsible for sorting everything out. Instead, let the hens decide among themselves. Sophie*, 34, who is somewhat of a hen-do veteran (having been to ten in the UK and abroad) explained, says: “I can’t help but get involved because I’m very organised.”

Don’t let people get too drunk. OK, so this one might be hard to control. But for lots of people, it can be the thing that ruins an otherwise perfect weekend away. Lauren*, 29, says: “I once went to a hen do where we stayed in yurts and I didn’t know anyone except the bride so I had to share a bed with a complete stranger. She happened to be the girl who drank too much and then wet herself in the night...she didn’t say anything and just left the next day.”