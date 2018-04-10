The royal family are keeping the details of who will be designing Meghan Markle’s wedding dress strictly under wraps, but British designer Henry Holland believes one man would be perfect for the job - and no, it isn’t himself.
Holland has revealed that he believes designing Markle’s wedding dress could be Christopher Bailey’s ’’final bow” as he steps down as creative director of Burberry after 17 years.
The founder of House of Holland told the Wedding Guest Extraordinaire podcast, “I personally really hope it’s somebody British” adding a sentimental message that “I think that would be a nice thing for him [Bailey] to do, she’s worn them for a long time.”
Markle was recently seen in a classic Burberry tartan coat retailing at £1,995 so just like everyone else, we’re intrigued to see what the new addition to the royal family will be wearing on her special day.