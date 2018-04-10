All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    10/04/2018 10:38 BST

    Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Could Be Former Burberry Chief Christopher Bailey, Says Henry Holland

    Burberry or nah?

    The royal family are keeping the details of who will be designing Meghan Markle’s wedding dress strictly under wraps, but British designer Henry Holland believes one man would be perfect for the job - and no, it isn’t himself.

    Holland has revealed that he believes designing Markle’s wedding dress could be Christopher Bailey’s ’’final bow” as he steps down as creative director of Burberry after 17 years.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Designer Henry Holland "really hopes somebody British" will design Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

    The founder of House of Holland told the Wedding Guest Extraordinaire podcast, “I personally really hope it’s somebody British” adding a sentimental message that “I think that would be a nice thing for him [Bailey] to do, she’s worn them for a long time.”

    Markle was recently seen in a classic Burberry tartan coat retailing at £1,995 so just like everyone else, we’re intrigued to see what the new addition to the royal family will be wearing on her special day.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:styleFashionweddingsMeghan MarkleRoyal WeddingBurberrywedding dresshenry hollandChristopher Bailey

    Conversations