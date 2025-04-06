Here Are Some Of The Best Signs From The Anti-Trump 'Hands Off!' Protests

Thousands of people across the US took to the streets on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

The “Hands Off!” demonstrations are expected to be the largest single-day protests since Trump entered office. More than 500,000 people were registered by Friday for more than 1,200 demonstrations across all 50 states. There were also demonstrations across the world, including in London and Berlin.

Among the key issues for protesters are Trump’s ruinous tariff policies that have seen the US economy tank in just a matter of days and his gutting of the federal workforce. Thousands of civil servants in critical roles have been fired as part of Musk’s new so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

“This mass mobilisation day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies,” a statement from the DC organisers said. “Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop to the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.”

As the economy continues to nosedive and Americans express their anger at Trump, the president is spending the weekend in Florida competing in a golf tournament.

Check out some of the best signs from protests across the country and world:

People gather for the "Hands Off!" protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2025. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP) (Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images) AMID FARAHI via Getty Images

People gather for the "Hands Off!" protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2025. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP) (Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images) AMID FARAHI via Getty Images

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APR 05, 2025 - 'Hands Off' protest in Trafalgar Square, against Donald Trump and Elon Musk and the Maga government in America. (Photo credit should read Matthew Chattle/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Matthew Chattle via Getty Images

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 5: Protestors gather in front of the US Embassy as they demonstrate against the US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Berlin, Germany on April 5, 2025. Participants in the "Hands Off" protest carry various banners and chanted slogans against Trump and Elon Musk. (Photo by Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2025. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images

Demonstrators during a protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. "Hands Off" protests against Trump administration policies are happening in more than 1,000 cities and towns across the country today. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather during the "Hands Off!" national day of action against the policies of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on April 5, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images) GIORGIO VIERA via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather during the "Hands Off!" national day of action against the policies of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on April 5, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images) GIORGIO VIERA via Getty Images

Demonstrators dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2025. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP) (Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images) AMID FARAHI via Getty Images

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2025. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images

People gather to protest the Trump administration during the 'Hands Off' protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Bryan Dozier / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) BRYAN DOZIER via Getty Images

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2025. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images

Demonstrators during a protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. "Hands Off" protests against Trump administration policies are happening in more than 1,000 cities and towns across the country today. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images

People gather for the "Hands Off!" protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on April 5, 2025. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) JEFF KOWALSKY via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Tim Evans / AFP) (Photo by TIM EVANS/AFP via Getty Images) TIM EVANS via Getty Images

Protesters gather in front of the Ronald Reagan Building for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images