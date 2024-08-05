Here Are All The Singers Opening For Taylor Swift On The Final UK Dates Of Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift via Associated Press

The Eras tour is back in London this month as Taylor Swift prepares to take to the stage for five more nights at Wembley stadium rounding off the European leg of her mammoth world jaunt.

From Thursday 15 August to Tuesday 20 August, the global pop sensation is coming back to the English capital, where she’ll be supported by Paramore and an additional, newly-announced artist on each night of the latest leg of the tour.

Advertisement

“Just wanted to tell you about something coming up that I’ve been so excited about: we’re adding five incredible artists to our five Wembley shows, going on right before Paramore,” the Fortnight singer shared on her Instagram story.

“I asked them to play on this tour because I love their music and I think they’ll absolutely smash it in Wembley Stadium,” she continued. “Go check out their music if you haven’t already. Gonna be a fun 5 nights.”

Those lucky five artists are…

15 August: Sofia Isella

16 August: Holly Humberstone

17 August: Suki Waterhouse

19 August: Maisie Peters

20 August: Raye

These acts will follow in the footsteps of Mette, Griff and Benson Boone who each performed before Paramore during Taylor’s June dates at Wembley.

As to be expected, they’ve already been sharing their ecstatic reactions to the news online...

Advertisement

Taylor’s first batch of Wembley shows were star-studded, to say the least.

Later in the weekend, a surprise cameo from boyfriend Travis Kelce sent fans into a frenzy, with Taylor later sharing online that she was “still cracking up/swooning over [Travis’] Eras Tour debut”.

Advertisement