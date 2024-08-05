Here Are All The Singers Opening For Taylor Swift On The Final UK Dates Of Her Eras Tour

The Eras tour is back in London this month as Taylor Swift prepares to take to the stage for five more nights at Wembley stadium rounding off the European leg of her mammoth world jaunt.
From Thursday 15 August to Tuesday 20 August, the global pop sensation is coming back to the English capital, where she’ll be supported by Paramore and an additional, newly-announced artist on each night of the latest leg of the tour.
“Just wanted to tell you about something coming up that I’ve been so excited about: we’re adding five incredible artists to our five Wembley shows, going on right before Paramore,” the Fortnight singer shared on her Instagram story.
“I asked them to play on this tour because I love their music and I think they’ll absolutely smash it in Wembley Stadium,” she continued. “Go check out their music if you haven’t already. Gonna be a fun 5 nights.”
Those lucky five artists are…
15 August: Sofia Isella
16 August: Holly Humberstone
17 August: Suki Waterhouse
19 August: Maisie Peters
20 August: Raye
These acts will follow in the footsteps of Mette, Griff and Benson Boone who each performed before Paramore during Taylor’s June dates at Wembley.
As to be expected, they’ve already been sharing their ecstatic reactions to the news online...
Taylor’s first batch of Wembley shows were star-studded, to say the least.
During the first London stop, Taylor and boyfriend Travis Kelce snapped a selfie with Prince William and his children, George and Charlotte.
Later in the weekend, a surprise cameo from boyfriend Travis Kelce sent fans into a frenzy, with Taylor later sharing online that she was “still cracking up/swooning over [Travis’] Eras Tour debut”.
There was also a musical surprise from Gracie Abrams, a duet with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and countless famous faces in attendance.
Meanwhile, Taylor has been making donations to food banks in every city that she’s performed in, which has already made a huge impact for the recipients.