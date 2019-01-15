Here's How Your MP Voted On Theresa May's Brexit Deal

Prime Minister Theresa May faces a fight for her premiership after her Brexit deal faced a crushing defeat in the House of Commons on Tuesday night.
Despite a last-minute plea for MPs to back her, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservatives, led the biggest ever Tory rebellion and May’s deal was defeated by a majority of 230.
But which side of the fence was your MP on?
Here’s the full list of how they voted
FOR
Nigel Adams (Conservative - Selby and Ainsty)
Bim Afolami (Conservative - Hitchin and Harpenden)
Peter Aldous (Conservative - Waveney)
Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey)
Edward Argar (Conservative - Charnwood)
Victoria Atkins (Conservative - Louth and Horncastle)
Ian Austin (Labour - Dudley North)
Mrs Kemi Badenoch (Conservative - Saffron Walden)
Harriett Baldwin (Conservative - West Worcestershire)
Stephen Barclay (Conservative - North East Cambridgeshire)
Sir Kevin Barron (Labour - Rother Valley)
Sir Henry Bellingham (Conservative - North West Norfolk)
Richard Benyon (Conservative - Newbury)
Sir Paul Beresford (Conservative - Mole Valley)
Jake Berry (Conservative - Rossendale and Darwen)
Nick Boles (Conservative - Grantham and Stamford)
Sir Peter Bottomley (Conservative - Worthing West)
Andrew Bowie (Conservative - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)
Karen Bradley (Conservative - Staffordshire Moorlands)
Jack Brereton (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent South)
Steve Brine (Conservative - Winchester)
James Brokenshire (Conservative - Old Bexley and Sidcup)
Robert Buckland (Conservative - South Swindon)
Alex Burghart (Conservative - Brentwood and Ongar)
Alistair Burt (Conservative - North East Bedfordshire)
Alun Cairns (Conservative - Vale of Glamorgan)
James Cartlidge (Conservative - South Suffolk)
Alex Chalk (Conservative - Cheltenham)
Jo Churchill (Conservative - Bury St Edmunds)
Colin Clark (Conservative - Gordon)
Greg Clark (Conservative - Tunbridge Wells)
Kenneth Clarke (Conservative - Rushcliffe)
James Cleverly (Conservative - Braintree)
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative - The Cotswolds)
Therese Coffey (Conservative - Suffolk Coastal)
Alberto Costa (Conservative - South Leicestershire)
Geoffrey Cox (Conservative - Torridge and West Devon)
Stephen Crabb (Conservative - Preseli Pembrokeshire)
Chris Davies (Conservative - Brecon and Radnorshire)
David T. C. Davies (Conservative - Monmouth)
Glyn Davies (Conservative - Montgomeryshire)
Mims Davies (Conservative - Eastleigh)
Caroline Dinenage (Conservative - Gosport)
Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative - Huntingdon)
Leo Docherty (Conservative - Aldershot)
Michelle Donelan (Conservative - Chippenham)
Oliver Dowden (Conservative - Hertsmere)
Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative - Thurrock)
David Duguid (Conservative - Banff and Buchan)
Sir Alan Duncan (Conservative - Rutland and Melton)
Philip Dunne (Conservative - Ludlow)
Michael Ellis (Conservative - Northampton North)
Tobias Ellwood (Conservative - Bournemouth East)
George Eustice (Conservative - Camborne and Redruth)
Frank Field (Independent - Birkenhead)
Mark Field (Conservative - Cities of London and Westminster)
Vicky Ford (Conservative - Chelmsford)
Kevin Foster (Conservative - Torbay)
Dr Liam Fox (Conservative - North Somerset)
Lucy Frazer (Conservative - South East Cambridgeshire)
George Freeman (Conservative - Mid Norfolk)
Mike Freer (Conservative - Finchley and Golders Green)
Sir Roger Gale (Conservative - North Thanet)
Mark Garnier (Conservative - Wyre Forest)
David Gauke (Conservative - South West Hertfordshire)
Ms Nusrat Ghani (Conservative - Wealden)
Nick Gibb (Conservative - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)
Dame Cheryl Gillan (Conservative - Chesham and Amersham)
John Glen (Conservative - Salisbury)
Robert Goodwill (Conservative - Scarborough and Whitby)
Michael Gove (Conservative - Surrey Heath)
Luke Graham (Conservative - Ochil and South Perthshire)
Richard Graham (Conservative - Gloucester)
Bill Grant (Conservative - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)
Helen Grant (Conservative - Maidstone and The Weald)
Chris Grayling (Conservative - Epsom and Ewell)
Damian Green (Conservative - Ashford)
Andrew Griffiths (Conservative - Burton)
Kirstene Hair (Conservative - Angus)
Luke Hall (Conservative - Thornbury and Yate)
Philip Hammond (Conservative - Runnymede and Weybridge)
Stephen Hammond (Conservative - Wimbledon)
Matt Hancock (Conservative - West Suffolk)
Richard Harrington (Conservative - Watford)
Rebecca Harris (Conservative - Castle Point)
Trudy Harrison (Conservative - Copeland)
Simon Hart (Conservative - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)
Sir Oliver Heald (Conservative - North East Hertfordshire)
James Heappey (Conservative - Wells)
Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative - Daventry)
Peter Heaton-Jones (Conservative - North Devon)
Nick Herbert (Conservative - Arundel and South Downs)
Lady Hermon (Independent - North Down)
Damian Hinds (Conservative - East Hampshire)
Simon Hoare (Conservative - North Dorset)
George Hollingbery (Conservative - Meon Valley)
Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative - Thirsk and Malton)
John Howell (Conservative - Henley)
Nigel Huddleston (Conservative - Mid Worcestershire)
Jeremy Hunt (Conservative - South West Surrey)
Nick Hurd (Conservative - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)
Alister Jack (Conservative - Dumfries and Galloway)
Margot James (Conservative - Stourbridge)
Sajid Javid (Conservative - Bromsgrove)
Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark)
Dr Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham)
Andrew Jones (Conservative - Harrogate and Knaresborough)
Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton)
Gillian Keegan (Conservative - Chichester)
Seema Kennedy (Conservative - South Ribble)
Stephen Kerr (Conservative - Stirling)
Julian Knight (Conservative - Solihull)
Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative - Spelthorne)
Mark Lancaster (Conservative - Milton Keynes North)
Andrea Leadsom (Conservative - South Northamptonshire)
Jeremy Lefroy (Conservative - Stafford)
Sir Edward Leigh (Conservative - Gainsborough)
Sir Oliver Letwin (Conservative - West Dorset)
Brandon Lewis (Conservative - Great Yarmouth)
David Lidington (Conservative - Aylesbury)
Stephen Lloyd (Independent - Eastbourne)
Jack Lopresti (Conservative - Filton and Bradley Stoke)
Rachel Maclean (Conservative - Redditch)
Alan Mak (Conservative - Havant)
Kit Malthouse (Conservative - North West Hampshire)
John Mann (Labour - Bassetlaw)
Paul Masterton (Conservative - East Renfrewshire)
Theresa May (Conservative - Maidenhead)
Paul Maynard (Conservative - Blackpool North and Cleveleys)
Sir Patrick McLoughlin (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales)
Mark Menzies (Conservative - Fylde)
Huw Merriman (Conservative - Bexhill and Battle)
Maria Miller (Conservative - Basingstoke)
Amanda Milling (Conservative - Cannock Chase)
Anne Milton (Conservative - Guildford)
Penny Mordaunt (Conservative - Portsmouth North)
Nicky Morgan (Conservative - Loughborough)
David Morris (Conservative - Morecambe and Lunesdale)
James Morris (Conservative - Halesowen and Rowley Regis)
David Mundell (Conservative - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)
Dr Andrew Murrison (Conservative - South West Wiltshire)
Robert Neill (Conservative - Bromley and Chislehurst)
Sarah Newton (Conservative - Truro and Falmouth)
Caroline Nokes (Conservative - Romsey and Southampton North)
Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire)
Neil O’Brien (Conservative - Harborough)
Guy Opperman (Conservative - Hexham)
Neil Parish (Conservative - Tiverton and Honiton)
Mark Pawsey (Conservative - Rugby)
John Penrose (Conservative - Weston-super-Mare)
Andrew Percy (Conservative - Brigg and Goole)
Claire Perry (Conservative - Devizes)
Chris Philp (Conservative - Croydon South)
Christopher Pincher (Conservative - Tamworth)
Dr Dan Poulter (Conservative - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)
Rebecca Pow (Conservative - Taunton Deane)
Victoria Prentis (Conservative - Banbury)
Mr Mark Prisk (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford)
Jeremy Quin (Conservative - Horsham)
Mary Robinson (Conservative - Cheadle)
Amber Rudd (Conservative - Hastings and Rye)
David Rutley (Conservative - Macclesfield)
Antoinette Sandbach (Conservative - Eddisbury)
Paul Scully (Conservative - Sutton and Cheam)
Bob Seely (Conservative - Isle of Wight)
Andrew Selous (Conservative - South West Bedfordshire)
Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West)
Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative - Elmet and Rothwell)
Keith Simpson (Conservative - Broadland)
Chris Skidmore (Conservative - Kingswood)
Chloe Smith (Conservative - Norwich North)
Julian Smith (Conservative - Skipton and Ripon)
Sir Nicholas Soames (Conservative - Mid Sussex)
Dame Caroline Spelman (Conservative - Meriden)
Mark Spencer (Conservative - Sherwood)
Andrew Stephenson (Conservative - Pendle)
John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle)
Rory Stewart (Conservative - Penrith and The Border)
Sir Gary Streeter (Conservative - South West Devon)
Mel Stride (Conservative - Central Devon)
Graham Stuart (Conservative - Beverley and Holderness)
Rishi Sunak (Conservative - Richmond (Yorks))
Sir Desmond Swayne (Conservative - New Forest West)
Maggie Throup (Conservative - Erewash)
Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative - Rochester and Strood)
Justin Tomlinson (Conservative - North Swindon)
David Tredinnick (Conservative - Bosworth)
Elizabeth Truss (Conservative - South West Norfolk)
Tom Tugendhat (Conservative - Tonbridge and Malling)
Edward Vaizey (Conservative - Wantage)
Charles Walker (Conservative - Broxbourne)
Robin Walker (Conservative - Worcester)
Ben Wallace (Conservative - Wyre and Preston North)
David Warburton (Conservative - Somerton and Frome)
Matt Warman (Conservative - Boston and Skegness)
Helen Whately (Conservative - Faversham and Mid Kent)
Heather Wheeler (Conservative - South Derbyshire)
Craig Whittaker (Conservative - Calder Valley)
Gavin Williamson (Conservative - South Staffordshire)
Mike Wood (Conservative - Dudley South)
Jeremy Wright (Conservative - Kenilworth and Southam)
Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative - Stratford-on-Avon)
AGAINST
Diane Abbott (Labour - Hackney North and Stoke Newington)
Debbie Abrahams (Labour - Oldham East and Saddleworth)
Adam Afriyie (Conservative - Windsor)
Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow)
Lucy Allan (Conservative - Telford)
Heidi Allen (Conservative - South Cambridgeshire)
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting)
Mike Amesbury (Labour - Weaver Vale)
Sir David Amess (Conservative - Southend West)
Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour - Gower)
Jonathan Ashworth (Labour (Co-op) - Leicester South)
Richard Bacon (Conservative - South Norfolk)
Adrian Bailey (Labour (Co-op) - West Bromwich West)
Steve Baker (Conservative - Wycombe)
Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston)
John Baron (Conservative - Basildon and Billericay)
Guto Bebb (Conservative - Aberconwy)
Margaret Beckett (Labour - Derby South)
Hilary Benn (Labour - Leeds Central)
Luciana Berger (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, Wavertree)
Clive Betts (Labour - Sheffield South East)
Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South)
Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)
Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East)
Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North)
Dr Roberta Blackman-Woods (Labour - City of Durham)
Paul Blomfield (Labour - Sheffield Central)
Crispin Blunt (Conservative - Reigate)
Peter Bone (Conservative - Wellingborough)
Tracy Brabin (Labour (Co-op) - Batley and Spen)
Ben Bradley (Conservative - Mansfield)
Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter)
Sir Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West)
Tom Brake (Liberal Democrat - Carshalton and Wallington)
Suella Braverman (Conservative - Fareham)
Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West)
Andrew Bridgen (Conservative - North West Leicestershire)
Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith)
Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)
Lyn Brown (Labour - West Ham)
Nicholas Brown (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne East)
Fiona Bruce (Conservative - Congleton)
Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda)
Ms Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North)
Richard Burden (Labour - Birmingham, Northfield)
Richard Burgon (Labour - Leeds East)
Conor Burns (Conservative - Bournemouth West)
Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central)
Liam Byrne (Labour - Birmingham, Hodge Hill)
Sir Vince Cable (Liberal Democrat - Twickenham)
Ruth Cadbury (Labour - Brentford and Isleworth)
Dr Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)
Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party - East Londonderry)
Ronnie Campbell (Labour - Blyth Valley)
Sir Alan Campbell (Labour - Tynemouth)
Dan Carden (Labour - Liverpool, Walton)
Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)
Sir William Cash (Conservative - Stone)
Maria Caulfield (Conservative - Lewes)
Sarah Champion (Labour - Rotherham)
Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)
Jenny Chapman (Labour - Darlington)
Bambos Charalambous (Labour - Enfield, Southgate)
Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West)
Rehman Chishti (Conservative - Gillingham and Rainham)
Sir Christopher Chope (Conservative - Christchurch)
Simon Clarke (Conservative - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)
Ann Clwyd (Labour - Cynon Valley)
Vernon Coaker (Labour - Gedling)
Ann Coffey (Labour - Stockport)
Damian Collins (Conservative - Folkestone and Hythe)
Julie Cooper (Labour - Burnley)
Rosie Cooper (Labour - West Lancashire)
Yvette Cooper (Labour - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)
Jeremy Corbyn (Labour - Islington North)
Robert Courts (Conservative - Witney)
Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)
Neil Coyle (Labour - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)
Sir David Crausby (Labour - Bolton North East)
Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East)
Mary Creagh (Labour - Wakefield)
Stella Creasy (Labour (Co-op) - Walthamstow)
Tracey Crouch (Conservative - Chatham and Aylesford)
Jon Cruddas (Labour - Dagenham and Rainham)
John Cryer (Labour - Leyton and Wanstead)
Judith Cummins (Labour - Bradford South)
Alex Cunningham (Labour - Stockton North)
Jim Cunningham (Labour - Coventry South)
Janet Daby (Labour - Lewisham East)
Nic Dakin (Labour - Scunthorpe)
Sir Edward Davey (Liberal Democrat - Kingston and Surbiton)
Wayne David (Labour - Caerphilly)
Geraint Davies (Labour (Co-op) - Swansea West)
Philip Davies (Conservative - Shipley)
David Davis (Conservative - Haltemprice and Howden)
Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)
Marsha De Cordova (Labour - Battersea)
Gloria De Piero (Labour - Ashfield)
Thangam Debbonaire (Labour - Bristol West)
Emma Dent Coad (Labour - Kensington)
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour - Slough)
Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party - West Dunbartonshire)
Anneliese Dodds (Labour (Co-op) - Oxford East)
Nigel Dodds (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast North)
Sir Jeffrey M. Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party - Lagan Valley)
Ms Nadine Dorries (Conservative - Mid Bedfordshire)
Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay)
Stephen Doughty (Labour (Co-op) - Cardiff South and Penarth)
Peter Dowd (Labour - Bootle)
Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset)
Dr David Drew (Labour (Co-op) - Stroud)
Jack Dromey (Labour - Birmingham, Erdington)
James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East)
Rosie Duffield (Labour - Canterbury)
Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green)
Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood)
Ms Angela Eagle (Labour - Wallasey)
Jonathan Edwards (Plaid Cymru - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)
Clive Efford (Labour - Eltham)
Julie Elliott (Labour - Sunderland Central)
Dame Louise Ellman (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, Riverside)
Chris Elmore (Labour - Ogmore)
Charlie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover)
Bill Esterson (Labour - Sefton Central)
Chris Evans (Labour (Co-op) - Islwyn)
Nigel Evans (Conservative - Ribble Valley)
Sir David Evennett (Conservative - Bexleyheath and Crayford)
Michael Fabricant (Conservative - Lichfield)
Sir Michael Fallon (Conservative - Sevenoaks)
Paul Farrelly (Labour - Newcastle-under-Lyme)
Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale)
Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party - Motherwell and Wishaw)
Jim Fitzpatrick (Labour - Poplar and Limehouse)
Colleen Fletcher (Labour - Coventry North East)
Caroline Flint (Labour - Don Valley)
Yvonne Fovargue (Labour - Makerfield)
Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford)
James Frith (Labour - Bury North)
Gill Furniss (Labour - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)
Marcus Fysh (Conservative - Yeovil)
Hugh Gaffney (Labour - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)
Mike Gapes (Labour (Co-op) - Ilford South)
Barry Gardiner (Labour - Brent North)
Ruth George (Labour - High Peak)
Stephen Gethins (Scottish National Party - North East Fife)
Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)
Preet Kaur Gill (Labour (Co-op) - Birmingham, Edgbaston)
Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party - South Antrim)
Mary Glindon (Labour - North Tyneside)
Roger Godsiff (Labour - Birmingham, Hall Green)
Zac Goldsmith (Conservative - Richmond Park)
Helen Goodman (Labour - Bishop Auckland)
Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North)
Peter Grant (Scottish National Party - Glenrothes)
James Gray (Conservative - North Wiltshire)
Neil Gray (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)
Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West)
Kate Green (Labour - Stretford and Urmston)
Justine Greening (Conservative - Putney)
Lilian Greenwood (Labour - Nottingham South)
Margaret Greenwood (Labour - Wirral West)
Dominic Grieve (Conservative - Beaconsfield)
Nia Griffith (Labour - Llanelli)
John Grogan (Labour - Keighley)
Andrew Gwynne (Labour - Denton and Reddish)
Sam Gyimah (Conservative - East Surrey)
Louise Haigh (Labour - Sheffield, Heeley)
Robert Halfon (Conservative - Harlow)
Fabian Hamilton (Labour - Leeds North East)
Greg Hands (Conservative - Chelsea and Fulham)
David Hanson (Labour - Delyn)
Emma Hardy (Labour - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)
Ms Harriet Harman (Labour - Camberwell and Peckham)
Mark Harper (Conservative - Forest of Dean)
Carolyn Harris (Labour - Swansea East)
Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood)
Sir John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings)
Sue Hayman (Labour - Workington)
John Healey (Labour - Wentworth and Dearne)
Gordon Henderson (Conservative - Sittingbourne and Sheppey)
Sir Mark Hendrick (Labour (Co-op) - Preston)
Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)
Stephen Hepburn (Labour - Jarrow)
Mike Hill (Labour - Hartlepool)
Meg Hillier (Labour (Co-op) - Hackney South and Shoreditch)
Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat - Bath)
Dame Margaret Hodge (Labour - Barking)
Sharon Hodgson (Labour - Washington and Sunderland West)
Kate Hoey (Labour - Vauxhall)
Kate Hollern (Labour - Blackburn)
Philip Hollobone (Conservative - Kettering)
Adam Holloway (Conservative - Gravesham)
Kelvin Hopkins (Independent - Luton North)
Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party - Dundee East)
George Howarth (Labour - Knowsley)
Eddie Hughes (Conservative - Walsall North)
Dr Rupa Huq (Labour - Ealing Central and Acton)
Imran Hussain (Labour - Bradford East)
Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat - Edinburgh West)
Dan Jarvis (Labour - Barnsley Central)
Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative - North East Hampshire)
Sir Bernard Jenkin (Conservative - Harwich and North Essex)
Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative - Morley and Outwood)
Boris Johnson (Conservative - Uxbridge and South Ruislip)
Diana Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull North)
Gareth Johnson (Conservative - Dartford)
Joseph Johnson (Conservative - Orpington)
Darren Jones (Labour - Bristol North West)
Gerald Jones (Labour - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)
Graham P Jones (Labour - Hyndburn)
Helen Jones (Labour - Warrington North)
David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West)
Kevan Jones (Labour - North Durham)
Sarah Jones (Labour - Croydon Central)
Susan Elan Jones (Labour - Clwyd South)
Mike Kane (Labour - Wythenshawe and Sale East)
Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative - Shrewsbury and Atcham)
Barbara Keeley (Labour - Worsley and Eccles South)
Liz Kendall (Labour - Leicester West)
Afzal Khan (Labour - Manchester, Gorton)
Ged Killen (Labour (Co-op) - Rutherglen and Hamilton West)
Stephen Kinnock (Labour - Aberavon)
Sir Greg Knight (Conservative - East Yorkshire)
Peter Kyle (Labour - Hove)
Lesley Laird (Labour - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)
Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru - Ceredigion)
Norman Lamb (Liberal Democrat - North Norfolk)
David Lammy (Labour - Tottenham)
John Lamont (Conservative - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)
Pauline Latham (Conservative - Mid Derbyshire)
Ian Lavery (Labour - Wansbeck)
Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West)
Dr Phillip Lee (Conservative - Bracknell)
Karen Lee (Labour - Lincoln)
Chris Leslie (Labour (Co-op) - Nottingham East)
Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour - South Shields)
Andrew Lewer (Conservative - Northampton South)
Clive Lewis (Labour - Norwich South)
Dr Julian Lewis (Conservative - New Forest East)
Ivan Lewis (Independent - Bury South)
Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative - Bridgwater and West Somerset)
David Linden (Scottish National Party - Glasgow East)
Emma Little Pengelly (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast South)
Tony Lloyd (Labour - Rochdale)
Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour - Salford and Eccles)
Julia Lopez (Conservative - Hornchurch and Upminster)
Jonathan Lord (Conservative - Woking)
Tim Loughton (Conservative - East Worthing and Shoreham)
Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)
Ian C. Lucas (Labour - Wrexham)
Holly Lynch (Labour - Halifax)
Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet)
Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)
Justin Madders (Labour - Ellesmere Port and Neston)
Khalid Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Perry Barr)
Shabana Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Ladywood)
Anne Main (Conservative - St Albans)
Seema Malhotra (Labour (Co-op) - Feltham and Heston)
Scott Mann (Conservative - North Cornwall)
Gordon Marsden (Labour - Blackpool South)
Sandy Martin (Labour - Ipswich)
Rachael Maskell (Labour (Co-op) - York Central)
Christian Matheson (Labour - City of Chester)
Steve McCabe (Labour - Birmingham, Selly Oak)
Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East)
Siobhain McDonagh (Labour - Mitcham and Morden)
Andy McDonald (Labour - Middlesbrough)
Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)
Stuart C. McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)
John McDonnell (Labour - Hayes and Harlington)
Pat McFadden (Labour - Wolverhampton South East)
Conor McGinn (Labour - St Helens North)
Alison McGovern (Labour - Wirral South)
Liz McInnes (Labour - Heywood and Middleton)
Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North)
Jim McMahon (Labour (Co-op) - Oldham West and Royton)
Anna McMorrin (Labour - Cardiff North)
John McNally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)
Stephen McPartland (Conservative - Stevenage)
Esther McVey (Conservative - Tatton)
Ian Mearns (Labour - Gateshead)
Johnny Mercer (Conservative - Plymouth, Moor View)
Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative - South Basildon and East Thurrock)
Edward Miliband (Labour - Doncaster North)
Nigel Mills (Conservative - Amber Valley)
Andrew Mitchell (Conservative - Sutton Coldfield)
Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)
Madeleine Moon (Labour - Bridgend)
Damien Moore (Conservative - Southport)
Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat - Oxford West and Abingdon)
Jessica Morden (Labour - Newport East)
Stephen Morgan (Labour - Portsmouth South)
Anne Marie Morris (Conservative - Newton Abbot)
Grahame Morris (Labour - Easington)
Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South)
Sheryll Murray (Conservative - South East Cornwall)
Lisa Nandy (Labour - Wigan)
Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)
Alex Norris (Labour (Co-op) - Nottingham North)
Dr Matthew Offord (Conservative - Hendon)
Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)
Jared O’Mara (Independent - Sheffield, Hallam)
Fiona Onasanya (Independent - Peterborough)
Melanie Onn (Labour - Great Grimsby)
Chi Onwurah (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne Central)
Kate Osamor (Labour (Co-op) - Edmonton)
Albert Owen (Labour - Ynys M?n)
Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party - North Antrim)
Priti Patel (Conservative - Witham)
Owen Paterson (Conservative - North Shropshire)
Stephanie Peacock (Labour - Barnsley East)
Teresa Pearce (Labour - Erith and Thamesmead)
Sir Mike Penning (Conservative - Hemel Hempstead)
Matthew Pennycook (Labour - Greenwich and Woolwich)
Toby Perkins (Labour - Chesterfield)
Jess Phillips (Labour - Birmingham, Yardley)
Bridget Phillipson (Labour - Houghton and Sunderland South)
Laura Pidcock (Labour - North West Durham)
Jo Platt (Labour (Co-op) - Leigh)
Luke Pollard (Labour (Co-op) - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)
Stephen Pound (Labour - Ealing North)
Lucy Powell (Labour (Co-op) - Manchester Central)
Mark Pritchard (Conservative - The Wrekin)
Tom Pursglove (Conservative - Corby)
Will Quince (Conservative - Colchester)
Yasmin Qureshi (Labour - Bolton South East)
Dominic Raab (Conservative - Esher and Walton)
Faisal Rashid (Labour - Warrington South)
Angela Rayner (Labour - Ashton-under-Lyne)
John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham)
Steve Reed (Labour (Co-op) - Croydon North)
Christina Rees (Labour (Co-op) - Neath)
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative - North East Somerset)
Ellie Reeves (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge)
Rachel Reeves (Labour - Leeds West)
Emma Reynolds (Labour - Wolverhampton North East)
Jonathan Reynolds (Labour (Co-op) - Stalybridge and Hyde)
Ms Marie Rimmer (Labour - St Helens South and Whiston)
Laurence Robertson (Conservative - Tewkesbury)
Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast East)
Geoffrey Robinson (Labour - Coventry North West)
Matt Rodda (Labour - Reading East)
Andrew Rosindell (Conservative - Romford)
Douglas Ross (Conservative - Moray)
Danielle Rowley (Labour - Midlothian)
Lee Rowley (Conservative - North East Derbyshire)
Chris Ruane (Labour - Vale of Clwyd)
Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour (Co-op) - Brighton, Kemptown)
Joan Ryan (Labour - Enfield North)
Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)
Naz Shah (Labour - Bradford West)
Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford)
Grant Shapps (Conservative - Welwyn Hatfield)
Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall)
Barry Sheerman (Labour (Co-op) - Huddersfield)
Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East)
Paula Sherriff (Labour - Dewsbury)
Gavin Shuker (Labour (Co-op) - Luton South)
Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn)
David Simpson (Democratic Unionist Party - Upper Bann)
Dennis Skinner (Labour - Bolsover)
Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith)
Ruth Smeeth (Labour - Stoke-on-Trent North)
Angela Smith (Labour - Penistone and Stocksbridge)
Cat Smith (Labour - Lancaster and Fleetwood)
Eleanor Smith (Labour - Wolverhampton South West)
Henry Smith (Conservative - Crawley)
Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington)
Laura Smith (Labour - Crewe and Nantwich)
Owen Smith (Labour - Pontypridd)
Royston Smith (Conservative - Southampton, Itchen)
Karin Smyth (Labour - Bristol South)
Gareth Snell (Labour (Co-op) - Stoke-on-Trent Central)
Alex Sobel (Labour (Co-op) - Leeds North West)
Anna Soubry (Conservative - Broxtowe)
John Spellar (Labour - Warley)
Keir Starmer (Labour - Holborn and St Pancras)
Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West)
Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central)
Bob Stewart (Conservative - Beckenham)
Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)
Wes Streeting (Labour - Ilford North)
Graham Stringer (Labour - Blackley and Broughton)
Julian Sturdy (Conservative - York Outer)
Paul Sweeney (Labour (Co-op) - Glasgow North East)
Jo Swinson (Liberal Democrat - East Dunbartonshire)
Sir Hugo Swire (Conservative - East Devon)
Sir Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole)
Mark Tami (Labour - Alyn and Deeside)
Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)
Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives)
Gareth Thomas (Labour (Co-op) - Harrow West)
Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour - Torfaen)
Ross Thomson (Conservative - Aberdeen South)
Emily Thornberry (Labour - Islington South and Finsbury)
Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham)
Michael Tomlinson (Conservative - Mid Dorset and North Poole)
Craig Tracey (Conservative - North Warwickshire)
Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative - Berwick-upon-Tweed)
Jon Trickett (Labour - Hemsworth)
Anna Turley (Labour (Co-op) - Redcar)
Karl Turner (Labour - Kingston upon Hull East)
Derek Twigg (Labour - Halton)
Stephen Twigg (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, West Derby)
Liz Twist (Labour - Blaydon)
Chuka Umunna (Labour - Streatham)
Shailesh Vara (Conservative - North West Cambridgeshire)
Keith Vaz (Labour - Leicester East)
Valerie Vaz (Labour - Walsall South)
Martin Vickers (Conservative - Cleethorpes)
Theresa Villiers (Conservative - Chipping Barnet)
Thelma Walker (Labour - Colne Valley)
Giles Watling (Conservative - Clacton)
Tom Watson (Labour - West Bromwich East)
Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green)
Matt Western (Labour - Warwick and Leamington)
Dr Alan Whitehead (Labour - Southampton, Test)
Martin Whitfield (Labour - East Lothian)
Dr Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire)
John Whittingdale (Conservative - Maldon)
Bill Wiggin (Conservative - North Herefordshire)
Dr Paul Williams (Labour - Stockton South)
Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon)
Chris Williamson (Labour - Derby North)
Phil Wilson (Labour - Sedgefield)
Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party - East Antrim)
Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)
Dr Sarah Wollaston (Conservative - Totnes)
John Woodcock (Independent - Barrow and Furness)
William Wragg (Conservative - Hazel Grove)
Mohammad Yasin (Labour - Bedford)
Daniel Zeichner (Labour - Cambridge)