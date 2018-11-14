Ezra Miller Dressed As A Punk Rock Swan At The 'Fantastic Beasts' Premiere, And Fans Were Loving It

Ezra Miller made a splash at the London premiere of ‘Fantastic Beasts’, dressed as an amazingly fantastic beast himself.
The 26-year-old actor, who plays Credence Barebone in the new release, took to the blue carpet in central London on Tuesday night dressed at a punk rock swan, with a Harry Potter spell inked on his palms.
His spell of choice, ‘Avada Kedavra’, is one of the three Unforgivable Curses, and among the most powerful in the Wizarding World.
Some fans have speculated that Ezra is in fact, not a swan, but an owl – more specifically Harry’s sidekick.
Also is that a hickey we see?
Ezra himself said at the premiere that he was a “fantastic beast” – but it was in a sentence that was so garbled it’s hard to tell whether the comment was about his outfit.
“Welcome to Ezra Miller, I’m ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and we are a UK Premiere,” he exclaimed to the cameras before the film screened for the first time in London.
We support you, Ezra, whatever you’re trying to say.
The star’s most recent outfit comes as part of a string of bold looks at promotional events for the film’s release; since July he debuted an outfit as Toadette, and pulled off a look involving what some have called a “literal trash bag”.
Ezra recently told ES Magazine that he has been attacked because of his outfit choices in the past – particularly those that are considered gender non-conforming.
“I’ve been attacked in New Jersey, New York City, Asheville, North Carolina at a Waffle House...” he said.
Ezra added: “I’ve been physically attacked in public for wearing short floral overalls.”
He also said in an interview with GQ that he doesn’t identify as a man or a woman, and uses “all the pronouns”.
With these looks, it seems that Ezra is now living his best life at the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ premieres. As he continues to kill it, he’s attracting increasing admiration from fans who respect his boldness.
Long live Owlzra Miller