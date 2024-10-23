Here’s What Longevity Experts Eat For Breakfast To Add Years To Their Lives

Aniko Hobel via Getty Images An omelet with vegetables is a solid way to start your day off strong with protein and nutrients that are tied to longevity.

According to scientific research, if you make healthy eating a regular, normal thing, it can increase how long you live up to a full decade — that’s major.

Considering that humans are creatures who favour routine, there’s a good chance that what you eat and drink is the same every morning. Maybe your coffee pot is set to start brewing while you’re still snoozing and you pour yourself a bowl of cereal while you’re still rubbing sleep out of your eyes.

Advertisement

If you’re going to have the same meal on repeat every morning, it’s worth it to make sure it’s one that adds years to your life, playing into the aforementioned stat. We asked top longevity experts what they eat for breakfast for inspiration, which they share here along with tips for ensuring your breakfast adds years to your life.

What Longevity Experts Eat For Breakfast

Dr. Suzanne J. Ferree, who is double-board certified in family medicine and anti-aging and regenerative medicine, and Raghav Sehgal, a Ph.D. student and Gruber Fellow at Yale University whose research focuses on human aging, both told HuffPost that they start their day with veggies and eggs.

“I eat baked, pasture-raised egg bites with mixed organic, colorful vegetables cooked with organic pure olive or avocado oil,” Ferree shared. Sehgal’s breakfast is similar: a veggie omelet made with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and, sometimes, a little cheese. “I usually pair it with a side of avocado or some smoked salmon if I’m feeling fancy,” he added.

Both of the experts say an egg/veggie breakfast is loaded with nutrients scientifically connected to longevity. “This kind of breakfast is great because it’s loaded with protein, which is great for your musculoskeletal health. The veggies add a bunch of vitamins and antioxidants, as well as fibre, which are great for gut health. Additionally, the healthy fats from the avocado or salmon are awesome for your cardiac and cognitive health,” Sehgal said.

Advertisement

One scientific study that took into account more than 18,000 adults found that eating eggs regularly was not only linked to a lower mortality rate, but that it significantly lowered total mortality. As for veggies, you probably won’t be surprised to hear that a veggie-forward diet is linked to lowering the risk for many chronic diseases that can threaten lifespan.

CatLane via Getty Images Purple sweet potatoes are high in anthocyanins, a type of antioxidant that help protect against chronic inflammation.

Dr. Monisha Bhanote, a quintuple board-certified physician and longevity expert, also incorporates veggies into her breakfast, but she does it in a different way than Sehgal and Ferree. “Two breakfasts I enjoy regularly are coconut yogurt topped with hemp seeds and blueberries, which is quick and easy, and baked purple sweet potato with cashew miso dressing, which is both satisfying and deeply nourishing,” she told HuffPost.

Purple sweet potatoes are a staple in Okinawa, a “Blue Zone” where it’s common to live into the triple digits and still be in good health. This specific type of tuber is high in anthocyanins, a type of flavonoids (antioxidants) that help protect against chronic inflammation. The cashew miso dressing Bhanote drizzles on top provides protein and unsaturated fats.

When Bhanote opts for coconut yogurt for breakfast, she gets her protein from the yogurt and hemp seeds. “Hemp seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in an optimal ratio, supporting heart health and reducing inflammation,” Bhanote said. She also pointed out that the probiotics in coconut yogurt promote a healthy gut microbiome, which helps reduce inflammation and supports a strong immune system, which are both essential for longevity. The blueberries are high in fiber and antioxidants, which help protect against chronic inflammation.

Advertisement

Tips For Ensuring Your Own Breakfast Adds Years To Your Life

In general, all three experts say that avoiding ultra-processed foods and fatty meats (like sausage or bacon) at breakfast is one big way to ensure your morning meal is adding years to your life instead of subtracting them. Scientific research shows that a diet high in ultra-processed foods is directly linked to reducing lifespan. Similarly, eating red or processed meat regularly increases the risk for cardiovascular disease and certain types of cancer.

All three experts say minimising added sugar at breakfast is another way to add years to your life. That means avoiding sugary cereals, flavoured yogurts and pastries.

“For a longevity-supporting breakfast, focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods that provide a balance of healthy fats, proteins and complex carbohydrates. Incorporate plenty of antioxidants from fruits like berries, healthy fats from nuts, seeds, or avocados and fibre-rich vegetables or whole grains,” Sehgal advised. He also said that including probiotic-rich foods like yogurt or miso, as Bhanote’s breakfast does, can support gut health, which plays a critical role in overall well-being and longevity.

It comes to no surprise that plants reign supreme when it comes to the breakfasts of choice for longevity experts. Consider this a reminder to get your fill of them in the morning. While vegetables are often regulated to lunch and dinner, incorporating them into your breakfast along with an unprocessed protein source is a science-backed way to increase your lifespan.

Starting your morning by adding years to your life? Not too shabby of a way to start the day. Use it to set the tone and keep the longevity-supporting habits coming. With hope, you’ll be doing them for many, many years to come.