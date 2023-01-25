Here's Why People Are Skipping Cervical Cancer Screenings – It's Not What You Think

This week is Cervical Cancer Prevention Week. From the 23rd to the 29th of January, the aim is to spread awareness about cervical cancer and make it a thing of the past.
Nearly 3,200 people are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the UK every year.
This makes it the 14th most common cancer among people with cervixes in the UK, and more than half of the cervical cancer cases in the UK each year are diagnosed in people under the age of 45.
99.8% of cases are preventable which means attending your screening is crucial. However, there are still so many reasons why women, trans men and non-binary people do not want to attend. The reasons are varied, but numerous people are affected by trauma, others physically aren’t able to make it to the GP.
Here are the reasons why some are still hesitant about their cervical screening tests.
Pain and trauma can prevent some people from booking a cervical cancer screening
Writer Emma Szewczak shares her thoughts on a thread on Twitter saying “Oh look at that, yet another #CervicalScreening public awareness campaign that assumes people have simply forgotten to book an appointment, or are too “embarrassed” to do so, rather than acknowledging the real reasons behind poor attendance (PAIN! TRAUMA!)”