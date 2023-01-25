Here's Why People Are Skipping Cervical Cancer Screenings – It's Not What You Think

Maca and Naca via Getty Images

This week is Cervical Cancer Prevention Week. From the 23rd to the 29th of January, the aim is to spread awareness about cervical cancer and make it a thing of the past.

Nearly 3,200 people are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the UK every year.

This makes it the 14th most common cancer among people with cervixes in the UK, and more than half of the cervical cancer cases in the UK each year are diagnosed in people under the age of 45.

99.8% of cases are preventable which means attending your screening is crucial. However, there are still so many reasons why women, trans men and non-binary people do not want to attend. The reasons are varied, but numerous people are affected by trauma, others physically aren’t able to make it to the GP.

Here are the reasons why some are still hesitant about their cervical screening tests.

Pain and trauma can prevent some people from booking a cervical cancer screening

Writer Emma Szewczak shares her thoughts on a thread on Twitter saying “Oh look at that, yet another #CervicalScreening public awareness campaign that assumes people have simply forgotten to book an appointment, or are too “embarrassed” to do so, rather than acknowledging the real reasons behind poor attendance (PAIN! TRAUMA!)”

I'm sure this latest campaign will work to drive up numbers, unlike the 10,000 completely identical ones that have gone before it!! — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) January 23, 2023

I've said it before and I'll say it again: the NHS needs to roll out home cervical screening IMMEDIATELY. Not just say "it's being trialled" (always successfully!) and then not actually do it. The method is proven to be far less painful and completely accessible to almost all! — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) January 23, 2023

I know this tweet has good intentions. However, women don't "ignore" these reminders. They sweat over them, have anxiety about them and feel guilt for not attending. For some, #CervicalScreening is a huge source of anxiety and trauma. The NHS totally fails to recognise this https://t.co/OSjo0mTBcr — Saphia Fleury (@SaphiaFleury) January 24, 2023

I honestly think Cervical Screening Awareness needs to talk more about trauma and phobias, whatever it may be, rather than almost dismissing it and saying “It doesn’t hurt and it’s not scary!” I’m due my first one next year and honestly I’m fucking terrified. — Rebecca 💙💛 (@life_asbecky) January 24, 2023

literally cannot get a smear because my body does not allow it, I've booked 2 appts in the last 12 months and had to cancel them because I know it would just be too traumatic and painful, there has to be a better way to help women who physically cannot do a smear test https://t.co/U4uIALOCpK — rach (@R88CHL) January 24, 2023

The NHS still won’t do them at home for people who can’t attend the GP

My reason is that I’m predominantly housebound due to #SevereME. My GP sees me at home every two months, I’ve had nurses visit me at home when I’ve needed blood taken, but apparently a smear test can’t be done at home. 🤷♀️ #PwME #Disability #ChronicIllness #CervicalScreening #NHS https://t.co/2WlfVTZaoF — Phoebe (@PhoebsBo) January 24, 2023

Oversharing time: I couldn't get cervical screening until my area trialled home tests, because the only way to book a nurse appt was on the phone where I can barely do the basics, so couldn't do the "extra" of asking for the adjustments I needed.



For some, that's life or death. — Georgia Harper (@mindtheflap) May 5, 2022

I suppose what I want to say is that there is so much scope for cervical screening to be more comfortable and less triggering for people like me, and it’s a massive shame we’re not there yet. Home tests would be amazing, please? — Laura (@lbutler95) January 24, 2023

Trans and non-binary people with cervixes are less likely to go to their appointment

Research has shown trans men and non-binary people with a cervix are less likely to be up to date with cervical screening.



Anti-trans activists are opposed to doing anything about this.



The result of their spite will be trans people dying of cervical cancer.



Disgusting people. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 24, 2023

This is the grossest thing I've ever tweeted about- this is an additional barrier. Stigma. Most trans men avoid this subject altogether. We deserve to live long healthy lives. Get screened. You may not have any symptoms from cervical cancer, you likely won't get the major symptom — Rhys McKavanagh (@RhysMcKavanagh) January 24, 2023

Getting a cervical screening appointment can be impossible as well as the waiting times.

Our country is falling apart.



I’ve been waiting almost 20 minutes on hold for my local GP because I need to book my first cervical screening (arguably the most important one)



Looked on Bupa out of curiosity and even then the waiting times are horrendous.



We need change. pic.twitter.com/dSzfQnQlbw — Carla✨ (@carlavfcarla) January 18, 2023

Actually disgusting how hard it is to get a cervical screening appointment atm, I've been trying to book in since JULY and every time I call, there's no appointments 🙃 — Elise (Taylor's Version) 🕰 (@elise28x) January 22, 2021

@itvnews I reckon the reason there isn’t a large uptake on cervical smear tests because of how difficult it is to book an appointment. Or who to even speak to about booking. It’s hard enough trying to speak to a doctors’ surgery. Please simplify the process! #smeartest — Anna Goodger (@anna_j_banana) October 25, 2022