Here's Why Politicians In Macedonia Just Voted To Change The Country's Name

Macedonia’s parliament passed an amendment to the constitution on Friday to rename the country Republic of North Macedonia, ending a 27-year-long dispute with Greece.

The countries struck the deal on the new name in June, but Macedonia will start using it only after the parliament in Athens also ratifies the agreement.

Eighty-one deputies in the 120-seat parliament voted in favour of the change.

Representatives of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, who opposed the agreement with Greece, boycotted the vote.

“A new historical chapter in our statehood has been written this evening,” the Macedonian government said in a statement.

“It makes absolutely plausible two of our biggest state interests - membership in NATO and EU,” it said.

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras called his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev to congratulate him, his office said in a written statement.