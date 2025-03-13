'He's Just A Dick': US Senator Has No Regrets Over Calling Elon Musk An 'A**hole'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Smith made the comments on Musk’s X platform, calling him a “billionaire asshole” boss over his insistence that federal workers send an email about what they’d done in the last week. On Wednesday, she was asked about her posts by CNN’s Brianna Keilar, who noted that Democratic voters want “more” from her party and want the party to oppose President Donald Trump “in a more fulsome way.”

Advertisement

“So, I mean, I ask you this sincerely, like, what’s the value in that kind of language and communication? Is that the best way to communicate the stakes of the moment that the country’s in?” Keilar asked.

Smith swiftly replied, “Well, what I’m hearing from voters at home and what I heard on your show is that people want to see some fight.”

“They want to see some urgency in this moment that we’re in and they, I think with that tweet that I did, it touched a nerve with millions of people,” she continued.

Advertisement

In her posts on X about Musk, Smith wrote that she bets “a lot of people have had an experience like this with a bad boss.”

On CNN on Wednesday, Keilar, playing devil’s advocate, asked if there was a way for the senator to reflect her constituents’ outrage without “the limited vocabulary of curse words.”

Smith continued to defend her language in the posts, “I know that my constituents, sometimes they swear, sometimes they don’t swear.”

Advertisement