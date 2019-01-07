100 Lorry Drivers Are Drinking Coffee In An Airfield To See If Brexit Will Be A Shambles

LATEST LORRY UPDATE: The test did not appear to cause any queues or extra congestion, according to witnesses and bystanders but traffic was light and ot all the lorries showed up.

Nearly 100 lorries have descended on a disused airfield in Kent to stage a massive fake traffic jam – all in the name of Brexit.

The bizarre scene is a government test of its plans for UK border disruption in the event Britain leaves with no-deal.

The trial on Monday is to see if Manston airfield near Ramsgate can function as a mass HGV holding bay to ease congestion on roads to Channel ports.

The first practice run began in rush-hour shortly after 8am, with four convoys leaving at intervals between 8.13am and 8.39am.

The first of the convoys arrived in Dover at 8.52am.

At least one driver taken part has tweeted that he had his “feet up drinking coffee”.