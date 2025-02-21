Noticing This Sign On Your Knuckles Can Reveal High Cholesterol

Cofohint Esin via Unsplash Close-up of a person's knuckles as they tie their tie

According to the British Heart Foundation, “There are around 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK.”

They estimate that roughly half of us will go on to develop heart conditions in our lifetimes.

Unfortunately, some of the red flag signs of high blood pressure and increased LDL cholesterol can be hard to spot. They usually have no symptoms at all.

Sometimes, however, signs of a genetic risk factor called familial hypercholesterolaemia can be visible on the body.

Familial hypercholesterolaemia (FH), which affects about one in every 250 people, is a genetic condition that can make people up to 13 times more likely than those without FH to develop coronary heart disease.

Many people with FH do not know they have it, even though early treatment has been shown to give those with the predisposition as long a life as those without it.

However there are three “classic signs” of the condition which appear on peoples’ eyes and hands, the British Heart Foundation says.

How can I spot FH?

Though it doesn’t always come with symptoms, FH is associated with three telltale signs.

The first is small bumps around your eyes ― especially if they’re yellowish and near the inner corner of your eye. This is called Xanthelasmas.

Secondly, those with FH might notice a thin, white rim around the iris (coloured part) of their eye. This is called a corneal arcus, and is more likely to be a sign of FH if the person who has it is younger.

Another sign, called tendon xanthomata, leads to swelling in areas like your knuckles, the back of your ankle, and the Achilles tendon.

It can take the form of lumps and bumps in the area, and like both other signs, is due to cholesterol deposits.

DermNet says they are usually “slowly enlarging” and can be “smooth, firm to palpation, and mobile”.

What if I think I have FH?

You can get your cholesterol tested by your GP if you’re concerned. If they think you have FH, they might refer you to a specialist who may give you genetic tests.

Speak to your doctor as soon as possible if you think you might have FH; the earlier the treatment, the better the management can be.

Symptoms aren’t the only way you might be able to spot FH. According to the British Heart Foundation, you should also speak to a doctor “If a close relative has had a heart attack at a young age (before 55 in a man and before 65 in a woman)”.