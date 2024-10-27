Noticing These Bumps Around Your Eyes Could Reveal Heart Issues

simonkr via Getty Images

“There are around 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK,” the British Heart Foundation writes ― around four million men and 3.6 million women.

“We estimate that in the UK more than half of us will get a heart or circulatory condition in our lifetime,” they add.

Despite that, not all of us are familiar with the signs of heart issues ― though to be fair, the NHS says some, like high cholesterol, ”[does] not usually cause symptoms.”

Most of us will need a blood test to diagnose high cholesterol.

However, the British Heart Foundation says that “if you have familial hypercholesterolaemia, you may have visible signs of high cholesterol.”

What is “familial hypercholesterolemia” and what are its signs?

Familial hypercholesterolemia [FH] is a genetic condition that means your liver can’t process cholesterol properly.

It leads to high levels of cholesterol, a waxy substance that can narrow your arteries.

The condition can change your physical appearance in the following ways:

Tendon xanthomata: a type of swelling that can appear on the knuckles, knees, or the Achilles tendon at the back of the ankle. It results from an accumulation of excess cholesterol.

Xanthelasmas: small cholesterol deposits that develop in the skin around the lower eye area and on the eyelid. They typically have a pale yellow appearance.

Corneal arcus: a pale white ring surrounding the iris, the coloured part of the eye. If you’re under 50 and have corneal arcus, it could be an indication of FH.

Other signs that aren’t visible include having a heart attack or stroke (especially at a younger age), noticing high cholesterol in your routine blood test, having a family history of premature heart disease or stroke, or knowing a relative has the condition.

Not everyone with FH will have all of those symptoms;get a genetic test if you’re unsure.

How can I lower my cholesterol?

Some people with high cholesterol will be put on medications called statins, but all will be advised to improve their diet and exercise more.

“To reduce your cholesterol, try to cut down on fatty food, especially food that contains a type of fat called saturated fat,” the NHS says, adding: “You can still have foods that contain a healthier type of fat called unsaturated fat.”

Stopping smoking, cutting down on or not drinking booze, and exercising for at least 150 minutes a week can all help too, they say.