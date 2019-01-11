Consuming a high fibre diet could help you live longer and significantly reduce your risk of heart attack, stroke and type 2 diabetes, a new review has confirmed. But the majority of us (a whopping 90%) aren’t eating enough of it.

The large-scale review, commissioned by the World Health Organisation, confirmed that eating the recommended 30g of fibre per day really can make a difference.

“Fibre is readily available and fibre-rich foods often don’t cost much money,” registered nutrition consultant Charlotte Stirling-Reed tells HuffPost UK.

“If you don’t eat much fibre at the moment, even eating a few more grams a day might be beneficial. It’s always best to gradually increase the amount of fibre you eat rather than doing it suddenly.”

Unsure where to start? Here are five items to add to your shopping list:

1. Cereal