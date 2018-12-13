Seven Killed As High-Speed Train Crashes Into Bridge In Turkey

Seven people have died and 46 were left injured after a high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian bridge at a station in Turkey.

The train was en route from Marsandiz station in the capital city of Ankara, to the city of Konya, when it crashed into an engine that was checking the tracks at around 6:30 am (0330 GMT).

Private NTV television said at least two carriages derailed and parts of the bridge collapsed onto the train.

Rescue teams sent to the scene were looking for more survivors, Ankara governor Vasip Sahin said, with several ambulances and rescue teams sent to the scene.

“Our hope is that there are no other victims,” he said.