Highly Resistant Superbug Infects 24 Patients At Hospital In Worcestershire

A drug-resistant superbug has struck at Worcestershire Royal Hospital – the same bacteria that contributed to the deaths of 16 people in Manchester over a period of four years.

The latest infections have affected 24 patients, including one with blood poisoning.

Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase (KPC) can cause urinary tract infections and pneumonia in sick patients. It is resistant to carbapenems, the last major group of antibiotics to work against multi drug-resistant bacteria.

Strains of the superbug were found atWorcestershire Royal in June, but despite action to clean the affected wards the site was found in October to have poor hygiene controls.

Inspectors then raised the hygiene rating to red, which means there is an infection risk.

It is believed Worcestershire Royal Hospital has written to former patients to tell them about KPC and advise them that they may want to be screened.

The bacteria normally lives harmlessly in the gut but can lead to an infection, which can have serious implications for some patients.