Hillary Clinton Gives Trump And His Republican Cronies Some Brutally Honest Election Advice

Democrats have dismissed Donald Trump, running mate JD Vance and other key Republican figures as “weird” and “creepy.”

Now, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ― who lost to Trump in 2016 ― is getting in on the act with some unsolicited advice for Republican leaders.

Clinton wrote:

If Republican leaders don't enjoy being called weird, creepy, and controlling, they could try not being weird, creepy, and controlling. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 29, 2024

Democrats have increasingly used the terms to describe Republican figures and their policies.

After Trump spoke on Fox News last week, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign released a statement describing the former president as “old and quite weird.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is reportedly being considered by Harris as a running mate, explained the use of the term over the weekend, saying it’s about removing the fear that gives them some of their power.

“The fascists depend on fear,” he said. “But we’re not afraid of weird people. We’re a little bit creeped out, but we’re not afraid.”