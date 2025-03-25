Hillary Clinton Responds To Trump's Admin Using Signal To Discuss War Plans

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. via Associated Press

Hillary Clinton seemingly blasted President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly including the Atlantic’s editor-in-chief in a group chat that discussed war plans.

“You have got to be kidding me,” Clinton wrote Monday on social media, along with a looking eyes emoji and a screenshot of the article.

👀 You have got to be kidding me.https://t.co/IhhvFvw6DG pic.twitter.com/bnNG4dGSpI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2025

On Monday, Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, published a story detailing how, earlier this month, national security adviser Michael Waltz inadvertently added him to a 18-person group text message with other Trump administration officials, where they discussed war strikes in Yemen and other national security matters.

Brian Hughes, spokesperson for the National Security Council, confirmed to Goldberg that the group chat on Signal, an encrypted messaging service, was real and that they are “reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he didn’t know “anything about” the story.

“You are telling me about it for the first time,” he said.

Representatives for Clinton did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, but social media users began pointing out the absurdity of the situation, considering that Clinton drew controversy when it was revealed that, while she was secretary of state, she used a private email server for official communications, rather than official State Department email accounts on federal servers.