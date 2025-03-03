Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016 PAUL J. RICHARDS via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton needed just six words to make her feelings about President Donald Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin crystal clear.

On Sunday, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee shared a Gizmodo report on X (formerly Twitter) detailing a reported decision by Trump’s newly appointed Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth.

The article reported that Hegseth had ordered US Cyber Command to “stand down from all planning against Russia, including offensive digital actions.”

Clinton’s response?

A biting caption: “Wouldn’t want to hurt Putin’s feelings.”

Wouldn’t want to hurt Putin’s feelings. https://t.co/rK69K8RCBD — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 2, 2025

The post came as Trump faced growing backlash for his recent Oval Office tirade against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where he echoed Russian talking points on the ongoing war that (contrary to his false claims) was launched by Putin in February 2022.

As criticism mounted, a 2016 presidential debate clip of Clinton warning about Republican rival Trump and Russia also resurfaced and quickly went viral again.