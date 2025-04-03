'His Brain Simply Doesn't Work': Trump Mocked Over The 1 Word He Keeps Obsessing Over

President Donald Trump still seems to think “groceries” is something of an uncommon word.
“It’s such an old-fashioned term but a beautiful term: groceries. It sort of says a bag with different things in it,” Trump said at a White House event on Wednesday were he discussed his massive new tariffs. “Groceries went through the roof and I campaigned on that. I talked about the word ‘groceries’ for a lot.”
Trump has had an odd fixation with the word ― and an even odder fixation with the notion that it’s somehow an uncommon or “old-fashioned” word .
He mentioned it last week as “like an old-fashioned word, but it’s a beautiful word, a very descriptive word.” At a different event last week, he called it “like an old-fashioned word, but really it’s not, and people understand it.”
He also brought it up on the campaign trail where at one point he tried to define it.
“The word ‘grocery,’ it’s a sort of simple word,” he said in October. “But it sort of means, like, everything you eat. The stomach is speaking, it always does.”
“The Daily Show” this week took to the streets to try to convince people that “groceries” was an old-fashioned word in a video you can watch here.
And on social media, Trump’s critics mocked the latest word salad over groceries: