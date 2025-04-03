'His Brain Simply Doesn't Work': Trump Mocked Over The 1 Word He Keeps Obsessing Over

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Donald Trump still seems to think “groceries” is something of an uncommon word.

“It’s such an old-fashioned term but a beautiful term: groceries. It sort of says a bag with different things in it,” Trump said at a White House event on Wednesday were he discussed his massive new tariffs. “Groceries went through the roof and I campaigned on that. I talked about the word ‘groceries’ for a lot.”

Trump has had an odd fixation with the word ― and an even odder fixation with the notion that it’s somehow an uncommon or “old-fashioned” word .

He mentioned it last week as “like an old-fashioned word, but it’s a beautiful word, a very descriptive word.” At a different event last week, he called it “like an old-fashioned word, but really it’s not, and people understand it.”

He also brought it up on the campaign trail where at one point he tried to define it.

“The word ‘grocery,’ it’s a sort of simple word,” he said in October. “But it sort of means, like, everything you eat. The stomach is speaking, it always does.”

“The Daily Show” this week took to the streets to try to convince people that “groceries” was an old-fashioned word in a video you can watch here.

And on social media, Trump’s critics mocked the latest word salad over groceries:

Wait. Is there a new word for groceries? Did i miss it?what is he talking about. https://t.co/SB2DKoMAZv — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) April 3, 2025

Oh crap, I forgot to order a couple items for today's "bag with different things in it" delivery. On a related note, I wish there were some term for that. https://t.co/1J0FVUogc3 — NTodd Official 🇺🇦 (@ntoddpax) April 2, 2025

He clearly hasn't bought his own groceries in decades. That's why he doesn't care about making yours more expensive. https://t.co/JWtq2SfvKC — Minnesota DFL Party (@MinnesotaDFL) April 2, 2025

Trump constantly talks about how “groceries” are an “such an old fashioned word.” And brags about how he used it while campaigning anyway.



Honest question: How is it an old fashioned word? What is the modern word for groceries that the hip people use?



I kinda suspect it’s… pic.twitter.com/rXZl09wmXC — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 2, 2025

“Groceries,” that unspoken term lost to the sands of time. https://t.co/kwZUEFkl2T — Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) April 3, 2025

Groceries aren't a campaign buzzword. They're a line in a family budget — and you just made them more expensive. https://t.co/1O2fA8bNtc — Mikie Sherrill (@MikieSherrill) April 2, 2025

when " idiot" just doesnt do the drivel justice https://t.co/jt9P65ZuyD — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) April 2, 2025

"A bag with different things in it" is basically an analogy for what's going on inside his brain. Just a sackful of various and sundry thoughts from the bargain bin.



And he's running our country. https://t.co/yIgnJIWyHm — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@JenniferEValent) April 3, 2025

Yes, I haven't heard "groceries" since my grandmother and I used to go to the dry goods store for our sundries https://t.co/bfOxNngsL2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 2, 2025

2028 is going to be JD Vance pretending he never met this guy. https://t.co/9FeSrVPOn5 — Everything Price Sufferer (@agraybee) April 2, 2025

This is your King, MAGA.



This is your Daddy. https://t.co/mINqGCxork — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 2, 2025

When he’s right, he’s right. It says a bag with different things in it. That’s just true. https://t.co/5JkUvKUQgI — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) April 2, 2025

Here is an old fashioned term that we don't use enough. It's schmuck. https://t.co/NapsLc668q — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 2, 2025

Comments like these by Trump are really proof of how far removed he is from the average person.



Normal people experience grocery shopping on a weekly or more basis. Has Trump ever been in a grocery store? https://t.co/ovQcQqSIXq — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) April 3, 2025

He’s unfamiliar with the term because he hasn’t bought any — possibly ever. https://t.co/k5rUpKC3eA — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 3, 2025