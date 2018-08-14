'His Legacy Will Forever Go On' – Tributes To Camper Killed By Falling Tree

Yo Telecom

A man has died after a tree landed on him while he was camping in Cornwall. The 25-year-old from Southampton, who has been named by family members as Ryan O’Carroll, was on a surfing holiday when the ‘freak accident’ happened shortly after midnight on Saturday. Police received reports that a man had been seriously injured at Tehidy Country Park in Redruth. South Western Ambulance Service said they sent three ambulances, an air ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene after being alerted at around 12:30am on Saturday. He was rushed to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by air ambulance with serious head injuries, but doctors could not save him. He died on Sunday morning.

Cornwall Council, which owns the park, said the man was camping “outside of the designated camping area”. His wife Stephanee Leal O’Carroll posted two tributes on social media platform Instagram, describing the day she met her late husband as “the best day of [her] life”. She said: “This whole thing has been surreal... I can’t believe you won’t be next to me anymore we were inseparable. You changed my life, I became a better person because of you, you loved me unconditionally and you inspired me everyday.” O’Carroll, who was the founder and chief executive of Southampton business Yo Telecom, was praised by the company as being “one of a kind”. The statement read: “He was an incredibly passionate individual who

inspired and had a tremendously positive impact on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and crossing his path.”

