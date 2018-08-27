Holidays At Home: 7 Great Things To Do If You're Off This Week

Summer: it’s been a haze of sky high temperatures, air conditioning wars and sweat-soaked public transport. But, you’re on your way out, as the September ‘back-to-school’ vibe beckons and the open-toed sandals start to feel more frostbite than fashion.

If you’ve taken this last hurrah as annual leave, then make sure you get some entertaining, interesting, or just downright delicious things locked in the diary.

Here’s our pick of the best stuff to see the sunny season out with a bang.