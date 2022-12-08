Holly Willoughby’s return to Celebrity Juice turned out to be a literal pain in the backside after she fell down some stairs.

The former team captain features in the final episode of the comedy panel show, which is coming to an end after 14 years on Thursday night.

During one of the madcap challenges, Holly and fellow returning panellist Fearne Cotton have to chase host Keith Lemon through the audience to grab a piece of cardboard from him and win points for their team.

However, Holly comes a cropper as things got a bit enthusiastic on the audience staircase.

In a clip taken from tonight’s episode, Holly can be seen crashing down the airs into people in the crowd, as guest Will Mellor and Emily Atack look on in shock.

Holly Willoughby falls down stairs on Celebrity Juice ITV

The final show sees current team captains Emily and Laura Whitmore joined by original captains Holly and Fearne alongside Will, Maya Jama, Big Narstie, Chris Ramsey and Joey Essex.

Holly quit the show in 2020, two years after the departure of Fearne, who was replaced by Paddy McGuinness and later Mel B.

ITV announced earlier this year that it had axed Celebrity Juice after 25 series.

Keith said of the last episode: “It’s a lot of fun and I got a bit emotional at the end. I don’t think that bit is in. I was in like some kind of emotional bubble. It was a bit like a dream, but I was trying to cherish the day. I came off stage and just hugged my wife and teared up. It’s making me tear up now just thinking about it.”