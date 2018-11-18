Holly Willoughby's ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Debut Gets Mixed Reviews, But One Thing Viewers Do Agree On Is That They All Miss Ant

Rex Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnel

Holly was first confirmed for the show back in August, saying at the time: “I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. “I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... “When is it a good time to tell Dec I’m scared of everything that moves?!”

Holly and Dec will never be Ant and Dec but she's an amazing replacement whilst Ant sorts himself out! I think she was a great choice ❤ #ImACeleb — Rebekka-Mary Darling (@RebekkaMary) November 18, 2018

Holly Willoughby's great and that all but I MISS ANT!! 😭😭#ImACeleb — Aneesah (@Aaneesah_T) November 18, 2018

I miss Ant already, but Holly Willoughby ain’t a bad replacement — Jack (@Ascen5ion) November 18, 2018

Gotta say that i really like Ant , but not as much as Holly Willoughby #❤❤ — mike hollingworth (@mshbuzz) November 18, 2018

Very pleased I can now sit and watch Holly Willoughby on my tv every night for 3 weeks, couldn’t care less about the line up — Tom Hart (@T_Hart96) November 18, 2018

I love Holly Willoughby like stupid amounts!! Now where’s James McVey? 👀👌🏼❤️ #imaceleb — Wade (@wec1991) November 18, 2018

Get to look at Holly Willoughby everyday now for the next 3 weeks yup son — Alex Riordo (@AlexRiordan6) November 18, 2018

Got a massive girl crush on Holly Willoughby 😩🤕 — bex (@bexlaycock) November 18, 2018

Puts on I'm a celebrity



Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it



Holly Willoughby reyyt fit — DH (@Dandulum) November 18, 2018

I keep expecting Holly Willoughby to throw to Alison Hammond on a Greek island telling us how we can win an amazing £50,000 in cash #imaceleb — David Brisbane (@DavidB1996) November 18, 2018

Holly saying “get me out of hereeeeeeere” over the bridge #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/vjhgDNV853 — Blake Kinman (@blakekinman) November 18, 2018

Is Holly Willoughby actually going to give Dec anything back or just laugh at his jokes the whole time? Zero chemistry. Roll on Ant returning. #imacelebrity#ImACeleb — John (@JohnWb43512) November 18, 2018

Holly Willoughby is killing the vibe on I’m A Celeb🤦🏻‍♀️ — Nikisha (@nkatwalx) November 18, 2018

Bring back Ant pleaseeeeee. Holly Willoughby looks so nervous #ImACeleb — Caz 😎😎 (@IAmWhatIAm_2018) November 18, 2018

Love me some Holly Willoughby but nobody will beat the chemistry and banter of Ant & Dec. Dec's on good form with the jokes though. #ImACeleb — Adds10lbs (@adds10lbs) November 18, 2018

holly willoughby isnt the right person for this job her voice is too proper — Harry (@abcdefgharry_) November 18, 2018

Nothing against Holly Willoughby, but the banter that Ant and Dec have is just not gonna work this year ffs — Luke (@LukeyboiWalker) November 18, 2018

Ahead of the 10 celeb’s arrival to the jungle camps, four of the stars were tasked with the first challenge of the series. After arriving by helicopter, John Barrowman, Rita Simons, Sair Khan and James McVey were split into two separate teams, with John and Sair named the founding members of the red team and Rita and James the founding members of the yellow team.

They then had to complete a number of challenges before entering camp, with the aim of building a team along the way. The winners of each challenge was given the chance to pick their teammates from the all-star line-up. John, Rita, Sair and James’ first challenge was The Edge - reportedly the highest task ever seen on the show - and saw them climbing two towers strutting out from the edge of a cliff in to collect as many flags as possible. The new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ got off to a wet and windy start after a huge storm hit the jungle before the stars arrived.

