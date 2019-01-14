‘Dancing On Ice’ presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have called out contestant Gemma Collins for her lack of professionalism after she left the studios before the end of Sunday’s live show. Backstage reporter Kem Cetinay revealed the ‘TOWIE’ star decided to skip the ending after becoming “a bit bored” during filming. Speaking to Holly and Phil on Monday’s ‘This Morning’, he said: “We went into the live show, and then the last quarter of the show, she went home.

Rex/Sutterstock/ITV Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have called out Gemma Collins' diva behaviour

“Well I didn’t know she went until after but then we saw this video and I was thinking, I don’t know where Gemma is and I went to her dressing room and she wasn’t there. So I did speak to her after and she said she was a bit bored, but she does love skating.” Reacting to her behaviour, Holly and Phil were less than impressed, calling for her to have “more pride” in her work. Holly said: “The thing is I really love Gemma, you know I’m a big fan of Gemma’s and I think she’s great on the show I do, but I think there has to be a bit of professionalism that comes into any work you do, just a bit of pride in your work.” A visibly annoyed Phil then added: “In all the years I’ve been in television, I have never kept a studio waiting.”

Rex/Sutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Kem Cetinay made the revelation on Monday's 'This Morning'