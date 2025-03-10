This Is Why Holly Willoughby Has Quit Her Latest ITV Role

Holly Willoughby at the Pride Of Britain Awards in 2021 via Associated Press

ITV has confirmed that Holly Willoughby will not be returning to the revival of You Bet!.

Over the festive period, Holly and her regular co-host Stephen Mulhern presented a one-off reboot of the classic ’90s gameshow, which has since been picked up for a full series.

However, it’s been revealed that the former This Morning host will not be joining Stephen in the new episodes, which has been put down to scheduling issues by its broadcaster.

“Unfortunately Holly couldn’t commit to the dates to host the new series of You Bet!,” an ITV spokesperson told TV Zone, adding that producers are “hopeful” she will still be able to “appear as a guest panellist on one of the shows in the new series”.

Holly previously hosted This Morning for 14 years, until making the decision to step down in 2023, after a foiled plot to kidnap her was made public.

Since then, she has continued to host Dancing On Ice, and recently made her Netflix debut presenting Celebrity Bear Hunt.

The news of her departure from You Bet! comes as the future of another Dancing On Ice has been reported to be hanging in the balance.

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby on the set of Dancing On Ice on Sunday night Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

In the lead-up to the final over the weekend, it was reported that the long-running celebrity skating show might not be returning in 2026, with ITV yet to make a decision about whether to recommission it.

An ITV rep told The Independent on Monday morning: “The Dancing On Ice team has been fully concentrating on the much anticipated series finale last night and therefore no decision has been made.”

The live final on Sunday night saw Coronation Street staple Sam Aston being crowned champion over fellow competitors Michaela Strachan and Anton Ferdinand.

Sam – who has played Chesney Brown in the soap since the age of 10 – is the eighth male celebrity in a row to win Dancing On Ice since ITV made the decision to revive the show in 2018, which has not gone unnoticed by viewers.

