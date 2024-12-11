I Just Learned What Home Alone Is Called In Different Countries, And It's So Much Better Than I Expected

Home Alone is the second highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time worldwide (first place goes to The Grinch, if you’re interested), so it makes sense that the film’s title has been translated into multiple languages.
However, according to a post shared to a maps-based Reddit forum, not all of the translations are literal.
One user shared a map which showed re-translated titles like Mom, I Missed The Plane (Italy) and Burglars Beware! (Hungary).
But are those true, and what’s the full list?
Yup ― it seems to be right
Though IMDb translates the Hungarian title back to Shiver, Burglars!, the rest check out.
Per the film site, the ones that don’t just translate back to “Home Alone” are:
- France: Mom, I Missed The Plane
- Argentina: My Poor Little Angel
- Denmark: Alone At Home
- Lithuania: One At Home
- Croatia: Alone In The House
- Poland: Kevin Alone At Home
- Hungary: Shiver, Burglars!
- South Korea: I’m Home Alone
- Yugoslavia: I’m In The House
- Vietnam: Stay Home Alone
- Albania: Alone At Home
- Algeria: Mom, I Missed The Plane
- Brazil: They Forgot About Me
- Bulgaria: Alone At Home
- Cameroon: Mom, I Missed The Plane
- Chile: My Poor Little Angel
- Czech Republic: Alone At Home
- Czechoslovakia: Alone At Home
- Ecuador: My Poor Little Angel
- Germany: Kevin - Alone At Home
- Greece: Alone At Home
- Iceland: Alone At Home
- Italy: Mom, I Missed The Plane
- Latvia: Alone At Home
- Mexico: My Poor Little Angel
- Morocco: Mom, I Missed The Plane
- North Macedonia: My Poor Little Angel
- Norway: Alone At Home
- Peru: My Poor Little Angel
- Portugal: Alone At Home
- Serbia: I’m In The House
- Slovakia: Alone At Home
- South Africa: My Poor Little Angel
- Spain: Alone At Home
- Turkey: Alone At Home
- Uzbekistan: Lonely At Home.
A lot of “poor angels” in there...