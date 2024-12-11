I Just Learned What Home Alone Is Called In Different Countries, And It's So Much Better Than I Expected

20th Century Studios

Home Alone is the second highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time worldwide (first place goes to The Grinch, if you’re interested), so it makes sense that the film’s title has been translated into multiple languages.

However, according to a post shared to a maps-based Reddit forum, not all of the translations are literal.

One user shared a map which showed re-translated titles like Mom, I Missed The Plane (Italy) and Burglars Beware! (Hungary).

But are those true, and what’s the full list?

Yup ― it seems to be right

Though IMDb translates the Hungarian title back to Shiver, Burglars!, the rest check out.

Per the film site, the ones that don’t just translate back to “Home Alone” are:

France : Mom, I Missed The Plane

: Mom, I Missed The Plane Argentina : My Poor Little Angel

: My Poor Little Angel Denmark : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Lithuania : One At Home

: One At Home Croatia : Alone In The House

: Alone In The House Poland : Kevin Alone At Home

: Kevin Alone At Home Hungary : Shiver, Burglars!

: Shiver, Burglars! South Korea : I’m Home Alone

: I’m Home Alone Yugoslavia : I’m In The House

: I’m In The House Vietnam : Stay Home Alone

: Stay Home Alone Albania : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Algeria : Mom, I Missed The Plane

: Mom, I Missed The Plane Brazil : They Forgot About Me

: They Forgot About Me Bulgaria : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Cameroon : Mom, I Missed The Plane

: Mom, I Missed The Plane Chile : My Poor Little Angel

: My Poor Little Angel Czech Republic : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Czechoslovakia : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Ecuador : My Poor Little Angel

: My Poor Little Angel Germany : Kevin - Alone At Home

: Kevin - Alone At Home Greece : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Iceland : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Italy : Mom, I Missed The Plane

: Mom, I Missed The Plane Latvia : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Mexico : My Poor Little Angel

: My Poor Little Angel Morocco : Mom, I Missed The Plane

: Mom, I Missed The Plane North Macedonia : My Poor Little Angel

: My Poor Little Angel Norway : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Peru : My Poor Little Angel

: My Poor Little Angel Portugal : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Serbia : I’m In The House

: I’m In The House Slovakia : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home South Africa : My Poor Little Angel

: My Poor Little Angel Spain : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Turkey : Alone At Home

: Alone At Home Uzbekistan: Lonely At Home.