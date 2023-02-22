LifeshoppingHome and Gardenhome

If 'Lazy' Is Your Main Personality Trait, Here Are 21 Items That Literally Do The Work For You

You know what they say, work smarter, not harder.

Freelance journalist

These products will have you putting your feet up and feeling guilt-free
These products will have you putting your feet up and feeling guilt-free

It’s ok to be lazy sometimes, but one thing’s for sure, laziness doesn’t have to equal a messy house. If you’re anything like me, you’re channelling a new and convenient mindset this year because having a nice home shouldn’t be about using up our precious energy.

However, you can finally stop putting off that deep clean because I’ve found some of the best products that will get you the same result by working smarter, not harder.

Anything to give me more time to laze about TBH...

1
Amazon
Want houseplants but just can’t keep them healthy? These self-watering plant pots can keep your plants watered for up to two weeks
Designed with an absorbing cotton rope and water-storing reservoir, you won’t have to worry about your plants drying out for up to two weeks. This bundle has five different sizes, so you can use these wherever around the house. Your home will get all the joys of plants whilst being super low maintenance for you.
£20.99 for five at Amazon
2
Amazon
Prevent the chore of scrubbing your oven clean of spills with these liners
Stop drips and spills onto the base of your oven with these heavy-duty non-stick oven liners. Universal to all oven sizes, you can cut the material to perfectly fit yours.
£7.99 for two at Amazon
3
Amazon
Why spend hours mopping when your feet can do the work for you?
Pop these microfibre mop slippers over foot and watch your floors get cleaner as you walk about the house. This comfortable, yet convenient footwear alternative is made from a soft Chenille material, so you don’t have to worry about scratching your floors either.
£5.99 for two pairs at Amazon
4
Amazon
Clean the gathered hair from your plughole in one sweep
This flexible drain brush works to clean any build-up dirt and hair clogging your waterpipes. With its clever handle that changes its shape, just pop this down your sink or drains to pull out any obstructions in one sweep.
£5.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Save your time and energy with this spin scrubbing brush
With two adjustable rotating speeds, this electric scrubbing brush does the hard work itself, whether you’re cleaning bathroom tiles or hard flooring. Its flexible movement and cordless brush allow you to get the same results, whilst also enjoying the ease of cleaning.
£48.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Avoid the dreaded day of defrosting your freezer with this de-icer spray
Removing any mounds of ice from your freezer within 5-10 minutes, this spray instantly works so that even your frozen food doesn’t have a chance to defrost. You won’t be dreading defrosting day with this handy product.
£5.85 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Make your cleaning routine fuss-free with this robot vacuum cleaner
Let this clever robot handle the vacuuming, with its increased suction power that easily transitions from hard floor to soft floor. Working smartly from an app from your phone, you can achieve spotless floors by putting in zero effort
£159.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Let this cleaning putty collect any build-up of dust
Whether you need to get in the grooves of your laptop, vents or even car dashboard, this slime reduces dust, crumbs, and bacteria particles without getting your hands dirty. You can use it time and time again until the gel becomes non-transparent.
£3.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Keep your oven pristine with this everyday spray
Remove any spills or burned-on grease with this lemon-scented oven spray. Great for spot-cleaning or after cooking your evening meal, you can just spray, wait and wipe away to reveal a polished look that hardly took any time at all.
£14.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Put in half the time cleaning your windows and get the results 2X faster
This handy tool lets you clean the inside and outside of your windows, by just standing in the house. Effective on both single and double glazing, cleaning your windows has literally never been so easy.
£30.97 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Have your dinner ready for when you get home with this pressure cooker
Using energy-saving pressurised steam, you can cook your meals easier and faster with this fantastic pressure cooker. With just one click of a button in the morning, you’ll come home in the evening with your food ready to eat. Its eight different functions mean you can enjoy pasta, meat, stew, rice and many more.
£49.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
This helpful kitchen gadget means you won't ever have to struggle opening a jar again
Have you ever tried to open a jar and couldn’t so just put it back on the shelf? Well with this electric jar lid opener, you’ll never have that issue again. With a built-in magnet to make sure the lid stays put once opened, no twisting, pulling or pain is needed with this gadget.
£20.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Don’t know where to begin with your washing machine? These tablets do the deep clean for you
Remove the build-up of detergent and limescale from your washing machine’s pipework by dropping one tablet into the drum and running a hot empty cycle. You can also use these in your dishwasher, refreshing and reviving your home appliances without lifting a finger.
£4.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
No need to wipe your microwave down with this steam cleaning tool
Pop vinegar and water (you can also add a squeeze of lemon juice to combat any bad odours) into the head of this angry mama, before microwaving for five to seven minutes. The clever design lets steam escape through the mama’s head, helping to soften microwave dirt and stains.
£6.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
You’ll never have to tie a bin bag again with this self-sealing bin
By just a three second press of a button, this smart bin will automatically seal your bag of rubbish by itself. It can also detect when a bag is too full, replace the bag with a new one, and open when you pass your hand over it.
£104.95 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Can’t be bothered to stand and continuously stir your dinner? This automatic pot stirrer will save the day
With no need to manually stand stirring your sauces, soups or gravy, this automatic stirrer will save you time and energy as it rotates by itself. Just place into your pan, put the button and watch it get to work.
£24.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
These toilet tabs fizz through dirt and limescale
Reaching where the brush can’t, these extra strength fizzing tabs will give you a freshly clean toilet. Its powerful foam works to get rid of limescale, bad odours, rusting, and discolouration, without the need for any scrubbing. Just leave it to do its magic overnight and wake up to a loo that looks brand new.
£3.15 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Leave your glasses shining with this effortless cup washer
If you can’t quite reach every part of a glass by hand, this automatic washer sprays your dirty glasses clean by simply pressing it onto the rinser. Excess water drips straight into your sink, so you can leave your glasses sparkling without all the hassle.
£25.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Collect your scraps with this counter hanging waste bin
Hang this rubbish bin on your kitchen cabinet door, or even off your drawers, and collect your sliced and diced waste by simply sliding it off the countertop. Reducing your number of trips to the bin, this handy kitchen tool will make cooking easier than ever.
£6.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Leave your drains seamlessly clear with these cleaning sticks
Blockages will be a thing of the past if you use these drain cleaning sticks once a month. Breaking down all the grime stuck in your plugholes and pipes, with natural bacteria and enzymes, these sticks will help remove bad smells, grease, and food.
£7.60 at Amazon
21
Amazon
Programme your furry friend’s dinnertime with this auto food dispenser
Set a specific dinnertime for your pet with this pet food dispenser. Sealed to lock the freshness in, the feeder can distribute between one and six portioned meals a day and also boasts a manual feeding button for extra food.
£52.19 at Amazon
