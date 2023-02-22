If 'Lazy' Is Your Main Personality Trait, Here Are 21 Items That Literally Do The Work For You

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
It’s ok to be lazy sometimes, but one thing’s for sure, laziness doesn’t have to equal a messy house. If you’re anything like me, you’re channelling a new and convenient mindset this year because having a nice home shouldn’t be about using up our precious energy.
However, you can finally stop putting off that deep clean because I’ve found some of the best products that will get you the same result by working smarter, not harder.
Anything to give me more time to laze about TBH...