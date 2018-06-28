DIY chain Homebase has said it is cutting 303 jobs at its support centre in Milton Keynes.

The DIY chain, which was bought by Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers for £340m in 2016, is being sold to retail restructuring firm Hilco for £1.

As part of the deal, a total of 24 stores that were trading as Bunnings, the Wesfarmers’ brand, will convert back to the Homebase fascia.

The DIY chain has said the job cuts are related to the withdrawal of the Bunnings brand from the UK.

The support centre will now only need staff to serve the Homebase brand.

Damian McGloughlin, Homebase boss, said: “We have not taken this decision lightly, but decisive action is required to start rebuilding Homebase’s position in the UK market.