Homebase is set to close 42 stores, putting around 1,500 jobs at risk, it has been announced.

The DIY retailer is closing the stores via a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA), a procedure used by struggling firms to shut under-performing shops.

An official announcement from the company is due later on Tuesday.

Homebase currently has 241 UK stores and it is not currently known which ones are under threat. HuffPost UK has contacted Homebase for comment.

Restructuring experts at Alvarez & Marsal will carry out the CVA, which will require the support of landlords.

Homebase has already carried out a separate store closure programme, which saw a total of 17 stores shut in February.

The retailer has also axed 303 jobs at its Milton Keynes head office.

Earlier this year, the business was sold by its former owner, Wesfarmers, to retail turnaround specialist Hilco for £1. Homebase was bought by Wesfarmers for £340m in 2016. At its peak, Homebase had 250 stores and 12,000 staff.

CVAs have been recently been used by retailers including New Look, Carpetright and Mothercare.

Creditors for fashion chain New Look voted for using a CVA to shut 60 of its stores in the coming year back in March.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates...