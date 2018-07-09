Homeless People Suffering Sunburn And Dehydration In Ongoing Hot Weather

Most people know cold weather can be deadly for people living on the streets of Britain, but now charities are trying to raise awareness of the dangers to homeless people of long-term heat exposure.

Monday is the sixteenth consecutive day of temperatures over 28C - the longest hot spell since 2013 - and Sunday was England’s hottest day of the year, with temperatures of 32.4C recorded in Gosport, Hampshire.

“We are seeing an increase in people who are suffering in the sun,” Let’s Feed Brum, a Birmingham charity who redistribute food and drink to the homeless, told HuffPost UK.

″[This is] particularly amongst rough sleepers who are being moved along and having to walk around the hot city with all their belongings.”

They say people sleeping and sitting outside all day are at increased risk of sunburn, sunstroke and dehydration.