The Government Says Homeless Rates Have Dropped – But That’s Not Quite The Full Story

Government figures released on Thursday appear to paint an optimistic picture for homelessness rates in England, showing a drop of 2% across the country.

On the face of it, local authorities like Maidstone and Southend-on-Sea have had great success in reducing the number of rough sleepers, recording reductions of 85 and 78% respectively.

According to the “snapshot” government stats, the number of rough sleepers nationally fell from 4,751 in 2017 to 4,677 in 2018. But the figures, and the way they are collected, have been widely criticised as being misleading, and failing to capture the real scale fo the problem.

While the latest numbers do indicate a drop since last year, the number of rough sleepers in England is actually up by a staggering 165% since comparable records began in 2010.

In addition, the number of rough sleepers is counted on one night of the year, when local authorities are required to conduct a “snapshot” count that contributes to the nationwide figures.

A closer examination of the figures betray the shortcomings of the method. While many areas showed double figure decreases, others were up double or even triple figures.

Enfield recorded a change of 767%, from nine to 78. Corby’s rough sleeper numbers were recorded as a 600% increase, from four to 24.

And despite the fall across England, London saw a 13% increase with 1,283 people recorded sleeping on the streets.

An investigation by HuffPost UK in November showed 33 of 326 local authorities in England recorded zero rough sleepers for 2017 – including boroughs where street sleepers are usually visible throughout the year.

A town hall chief at West Devon Borough Council, which returned a figure of zero, said he supported a change in method.

“I personally feel that a yearly count would be a more realistic way to obtain accurate numbers of rough sleepers across the country,” Tony Leech, lead member for health and wellbeing at West Devon, told HuffPost UK.

Explaining his council’s zero figure, he said: “On the night that the count estimate was conducted, evidence suggested there were no rough sleepers out on that particular night.

“That is not to say that instances of rough sleeping don’t occur in West Devon - during the year we were made aware of rough sleepers and worked closely to resolve their homelessness and provide housing options.”

Figures from other sources also suggest the government figures are not accurate. A study by the housing charity Crisis said 24,000 people in Britain spent Christmas last year sleeping rough, on public transport, or in tents.

Local authorities warned that preventing rough sleeping is “becoming increasingly difficult”, citing a homelessness services funding gap of more than £100 million in 2019/20.

“Proper resourcing of local government funding is essential if we are going to end homelessness,” the Local Government Association’s housing spokesman Martin Tett said.