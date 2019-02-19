Honda Has Confirmed It Will Close Its Swindon Factory in 2021

Car giant Honda has confirmed it plans to close its factory in Swindon in 2021 with the loss of 3,500 jobs.

The Japanese firm told workers it proposed to close the vehicle manufacturing plant at the end of the current model’s production lifecycle.

The plant currently produces 150,000 cars a year, the Press Association reports.

Rumours of the move began circulating on Monday and staff at the plant told the BBC that this was how they found out the news.

Workers at the Wiltshire factory reacted angrily at a time of turmoil for UK car manufacturing and fears over the impact of Brexit.