LifeDatingbeing single

Just 22 Funny Tweets About Being Single And Hooking Up During The Festive Period

"This guy’s Tinder bio says 'looking for a wife for holidays' like sir do i look like a seasonal employee????"
By 

Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost

The holiday season is upon us, and you know what that means: The thirst is real for single people.

In homage to arguably the most horny time of the year, we rounded up 22 tweets about hometown hookups (happens all the time), dating apps during the holidays (frightening), and texting your ex on Christmas Day (don’t do it).

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
|
Submit a tip
Close