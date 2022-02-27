I Get Horrendous Period Pain – And These Products Actually Help

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Anyone who gets extreme period pain will know that it can be absolutely debilitating. It’s not just the mind-numbing cramps, it’s the aching legs, sore back, and bloating (among a myriad of symptoms) that disrupt your daily life.
According to a YouGov survey conducted for BBC Radio 5, up to 91% of women say that they have suffered from period pains at one point or another, with 57% saying their period pain has been so bad it’s impacted their ability to work, while one in five have had to take a short break to manage the pain and one in three have had to go home early or take a day off of work.
Period pain really is no joke. It can be all-consuming. I say this because I know. Every month without fail when my period arrives (and in the build-up to it), I am in pain. Sometimes the pain is so bad it makes me feel sick.
Other times, it’s left me dizzy to the point of passing out. For many women, like me, this is our monthly reality and it absolutely sucks.
While severe period pain can be related to health issues , such as endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome (in my case), for some, it’s just a part of their monthly cycle. (FYI, if you’re struggling with period pain and unsure of the cause, it’s always best to consult your doctor.)
And while the pain might be horrendous, there are products that can help you. These are the ones I’ve tried and tested and found to offer the best pain relief or comfort – and a few that have aided my general wellbeing on days when the pain has been at its absolute worst.
These game-changer period pain heat pads
My number on product for pain. The penetrating heat of these pads (which stay wonderfully warm for up to 12 hours) really help make the pain more bearable. For best results, I pop one on the outside of my underwear on my stomach and on my lower back under my clothes.) Pro tip: if you can't get the period pain-specific ones, bthe ack pain pads
work just as well.
These super comfy high-waistted period pants
These super high-waist soft, silky knickers (with no VPL) are a godsend. They sit comfortably above your waist reducing pressure on your lower stomach where the pains are usually the worst. They’re my day-one period go-to. I just love how comfortable they feel and how they support my body when it's in the most pain.
This aromatherapy balm stick
Hormonal changes associated with your period can raise your anxiety. Add in a bout of bad period pain and your stress levels can hit the roof. Having a handy aromatherapy balm on hand, like this chamomile, jasmine, and cedarwood blend can be a real help.
Salt Spa Co 100% Pure Epsom Salt
A hot bath can be a great way to relax and relieve aches and pains, but Epsom salt can help further. The magnesium in Epsom salts has anti-inflammatory properties that can encourage contracting uterine muscles to relax, reducing period pains (This is one of my go-tos on day one of my period when the cramps are at their most powerful.)
This organic herbal tea
If you want to ease period pain, cut out your favourite coffee. Studies have shown the more caffeine you consume, the more severe your period pains could be. Opt for a caffeine-free herbal tea instead. This herbal tea from Pukka is made with organic cranberry, rose, shatavari, and sweet vanilla – it's calming, soothing, and super tasty.
These PMS gummy vitamins
For helping to balance period cramps, vitamins can – and do – help. These period pain gummies are formulated with chaste berry, cranberry and vitamin B6 to help balance PMS symptoms, relieve cramping, decrease hormonal mood swings, and reduce your chances of an acne breakout occurring.
This zero-waste menstral cup
A big part of reducing period pain is comfort, and having the right period cup can be a big part of that. This soft and flexible medical-grade silicone design from Saalt is made with comfort in mind and can be worn for up to 12 hours.
This innovative period pain blocker
Dubbed 'the off switch for period pain', this non-invasive tool is gynaecologist-recommended and can help reduce period pain for some (though not all
) women. Clip to your waistband or in your pocket, attach the electrode gel pads to your stomach, and turn the device on – it'll vibrate and can offer almost immediate relief.
This headache relief stick
The natural drop in oestrogen that occurs prior to and during the first few days of your period can lead to headaches (or in severe cases menstrual migraines). For a drug-free headache treatment, this handy little levomenthol stick works a treat. I suffer from menstrual headaches and this has become my go-to.
This cosy electric heat pad
For managing period-related back pain (or menstrual cramps) this electric heat pad with an auto shut off feature really soothes. And it's also machine washable. Bonus.
These discreet period pain patches
These innovative patches are super thin and lightweight and can be stuck seamlessly on to skin for 12-hour relief. Infused with a mix of menthol and eucalyptus, the strips soothe period pain (from cramping to back and leg pain depending on where they’re positioned) and are vegan-society approved.
These high-absorbency period pants
Amazon
If you're dealing with a heavy flow, these 'overnight' period pants are a gamechanger. Designed to cater to those of us with a heavy flow, their leak-proof design is a total winner.
This super long hot water bottle
This extra-long, two-litre hot water bottle, which comes in a super soft fluffy case, is perfect for laying across your tummy or back when you're struggling with cramping or aches. (Take it from me, the extra length is a godsend.)YuYu do these too – you can read our review here.
This super cosy u-shaped pillow
Slipping into the u-shape of this pillow (which effortlessly support your stomach and back) feels like being enveloped in a giant hug, which is exactly what you need when you're struggling to manage an overly painful period.