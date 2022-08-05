The ban affects at least one million people, and anyone breaking the rules could be face a £1,000 fine.

What are the hosepipe ban rules you need to follow?

You can’t use a hosepipe or sprinkler connected to mains water to water your plants, or your lawn (unless the lawn has been laid in the last 28 days).

However, the ban doesn’t apply to watering plants in outdoor pots or under cover in a greenhouse. You can also use a drip-fed irrigation system.

These same rules and exemptions apply to watering allotments.