Ex-Minister Says 'Hostile' Immigration Policy Behind Record NHS Operation Cancellations

Theresa May’s “hostile” immigration policy has hit NHS patient care, it is claimed, as new figures revealed a record number of operations were cancelled at the last minute.

Official statistics, published on Thursday, showed there were 25,475 operations cancelled in the first three months of 2018 - the highest in the first quarter of the year since records began in 1994.

Lib Dem health spokesman Norman Lamb told HuffPost UK the “completely unacceptable spike” was because ministers had refused visas for overseas doctors.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that the Prime Minister personally intervened to block more doctors from outside the EU working in the UK - something Downing Street has refused to confirm or deny.

The current visa rules place a cap on how many non-EU workers can come to the UK, and this ceiling was hit six months in a row.

It is thought as many as 100 Indian doctors were refused visas as a result, despite the NHS buckling under the weight of staffing shortages.