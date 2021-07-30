The trailer for Lady Gaga’s latest film House Of Gucci has landed, and it’s already making waves online.

The film is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.

In it, Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

Maurizio was the grandson of Gucci’s founder and was murdered in 1995 by a hitman hired by his former spouse.

After the trailer gave fans their first look at the highly-anticipated film on Friday, there was a lot to take in – the cinematography, the wigs, the fashion... and Lady Gaga’s accent.

However, there’s one specific (and ridiculously camp) part that people have already become obsessed with...