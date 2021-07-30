The trailer for Lady Gaga’s latest film House Of Gucci has landed, and it’s already making waves online.
The film is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.
In it, Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.
Maurizio was the grandson of Gucci’s founder and was murdered in 1995 by a hitman hired by his former spouse.
After the trailer gave fans their first look at the highly-anticipated film on Friday, there was a lot to take in – the cinematography, the wigs, the fashion... and Lady Gaga’s accent.
However, there’s one specific (and ridiculously camp) part that people have already become obsessed with...
House Of Gucci is Gaga’s first film since her Oscar-nominated turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born.
The film also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino, and was directed by Ridley Scott.
It spans three decades recounting the case that captivated Italy at the time, which saw Gucci shot and killed by a hitman outside his office in 1995.
Reggiani, a socialite and high fashion personality, was later convicted of orchestrating the murder.
In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.
She was jailed in 1998 and eventually freed in 2016.
The movie, however, has already received a less-than-enthusiastic response from members of the family it portrays.
House Of Gucci debuts in UK cinemas on 26 November.