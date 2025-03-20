House Of Lords Thrown Into 'Chaos' As Democracy Protesters Bring Debate To A Halt

Labour peer Baroness Twycross was stunned by the protest. UK Parliament

The House of Lords was thrown into “chaos” after democracy campaigners started chanting and throwing leaflets into the debating chamber.

Stunned peers looked on as the protesters shouted “Lords out, people in” during a debate on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2.

Proceedings had to be abandoned for several minutes until the campaigners, from the group Assemble, were removed.

An official could be heard saying: “The house will adjourn for five minutes while this chaos calms down.”

Labour whip Baroness Twycross was speaking when the protest began.

On one side, the protesters’ leaflets said: “Never mind the Lords here’s the House of People.”

On the other side it stated: “Aristocrats and oligarchs: Out.

“Posties, mums, nurses and neighbours: In.

“Replace the House of Lords to save the UK.”

One of the protesters, Lucy Porter, 50, a primary school teacher from Leeds, told the PA news agency she was “campaigning for a house of the people”.

On the Lords, she said: “It’s a symbol of everything that’s outdated.

“We don’t have a functioning democracy in this country.”

A flurry of leaflets could be seen falling into the chamber from the visitors' gallery. Parliament TV

Another protester, who wished to be known only as Christina, said: “We did this action on behalf of Assemble and the ask is that, instead of a House of Lords, which is a house of unelected wealthy elites, we have a house of the people.

“So, we have citizens’ assemblies where people can participate in real democracy, instead of having everything handed to them from up high.”

