We all know working full-time and bringing up kids isn’t easy – but new research has highlighted just how tough it can be.

Women who have two children and work full-time are far more stressed than child-free women who work the same hours, a new study suggests. And the effects are very similar in dads.

Researchers found the level of biomarkers related to chronic stress – including stress-related hormones and blood pressure – were 40% higher in women were working full-time while bringing up two children than in those who didn’t have kids.

“Work-family conflict is associated with increased psychological strain, with higher levels of stress and lower levels of wellbeing,” the researchers said. “Parents of young children are at particular risk of work-family conflict. Working conditions that are not flexible to these family demands, such as long working hours, could adversely impact on a person’s stress reactions.”

